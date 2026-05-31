Adam Henson to leave farm after 12 years as Countryfile host

Countryfile host Adam Henson has announced that he will be leaving his farm in the Cotswolds after 12 years. He and his wife Charlie are planning to relocate to a nearby bungalow, where they will keep a few sheep and dogs. Adam spoke openly about the difficulties he has encountered both professionally and personally, but credits his supportive family and business partner for helping him through tough times.

Countryfile host Adam Henson said leaving the farm would be the end of an era. When he's not in front of the camera for Countryfile and his various other television ventures, Adam tends to his farm in the Cotswolds , carrying on the legacy of his father, Joe, who first took charge of the farm back in 1971.

However, as Adam's children have no intention of taking over the farm themselves, he revealed that he and Charlie are planning to relocate to a nearby bungalow. My dad was ahead of his time by opening a farm for people to come and visit, bottle-feed a lamb or hold a chick, he previously told the Daily Express.

While I was pulling on my wellies and chasing my dad out of the door to join him on the farm, my own children aren't interested in a career in farming, reports the Express. Sure, they can lamb a sheep and drive a tractor, but my daughter lives in Perth as an events organiser and my son is a financial advisor in Leeds.

He went on to say, So when the tenancy runs out in 12 years' time, Charlie and I are moving to a bungalow close by in Winchcombe, where we have a few acres and will keep a few sheep and the dogs. It will be the end of an era, but I will still be able to enjoy the lovely countryside.

During a separate conversation with Reach PLC, Adam spoke openly about the difficulties he has encountered both professionally and personally. While discussing the mental health challenges many farmers face, Adam acknowledged he was fortunate to have the backing of those closest to him. My characteristics are that I am an upbeat person, and I have an incredibly supportive family, wife, and children, and people around me, he revealed.

And within the business, I have got a business partner who I was at Agricultural College with and he is one of my closest friends and what we do is surround ourselves with people that are excellent within their own role in the business. Whether that is a manager or a farm manager, and we work really closely with the team and we are all very honest and open with one another.

He continued, I have had some very difficult times in my life, both in business and personally. My wife was very ill a few years ago, my parents dying, and I lost a nephew. We have gone through foot and mouth challenges, Covid, and we have had some tough times, but I've never had poor mental health because I've had that fantastic support system around me





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