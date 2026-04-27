Adam Johnson Inquest: Paramedics Faced 'Chaotic Scene' and Barriers to Reach Injured Hockey Star

An inquest into the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson has revealed that paramedics encountered a chaotic scene and difficulties accessing him after his fatal neck injury. The investigation is examining medical provisions, the timeliness of care, and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The inquest into the tragic death of ice hockey star Adam Johnson continues to reveal details surrounding the chaotic scene paramedics encountered when responding to his fatal neck injury.

Mr. Johnson, 29, a forward for the Nottingham Panthers, died on October 28, 2023, after his throat was cut by a skate during an Elite Ice Hockey League Challenge Cup match in Sheffield. Testimony at a pre-inquest review revealed that paramedics faced difficulties accessing Mr. Johnson, reportedly having to climb over barriers because no one could direct them onto the ice.

The coroner, Tanyka Rawden, expressed significant concerns regarding the assessment of the ice by Yorkshire Ambulance Service and the availability of blood for treatment. The hearing was attended by Mr. Johnson’s mother, Sue, and his girlfriend, Ryan Wolfe, who joined via video link from the United States.

The investigation is focusing on several key areas, including the cause of the injury inflicted by Sheffield Steelers defenceman Matt Petgrave’s skate, the adequacy of medical provisions at the Sheffield Arena, and the timeliness and appropriateness of the medical care provided to Mr. Johnson. While Mr. Petgrave was initially arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, the Crown Prosecution Service decided against pursuing charges.

He is currently in Canada, and the coroner intends to call him, along with nine other players from the match, to provide evidence, though this is subject to review given their current locations. The inquest will be heard before a jury and will involve the review of extensive CCTV footage, which the coroner acknowledged will be distressing for the family.

The coroner emphasized her commitment to a thorough and fair investigation, acknowledging the prolonged wait for the family and the emotional toll it has taken. The inquest is not expected to take place this year, having been delayed by the completion of the police inquiry. It is anticipated to last between four and six weeks.

Furthermore, the coroner is considering whether the inquest should be moved from Sheffield and whether a site visit to the arena would be beneficial for the jury. Following Mr. Johnson’s death, a Prevention of Future Deaths Report was issued to Ice Hockey UK and the English Ice Hockey Association (EIHA) regarding the mandatory use of neck guards.

Neck guards have since become mandatory in the Elite League, a change implemented on January 1, 2024, following a similar decision by the International Ice Hockey Federation in December 2023. The incident occurred in front of 8,000 spectators, who witnessed the horrific event and the subsequent efforts to save Mr. Johnson’s life





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