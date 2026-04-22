Adam Peaty Snubs Grandmother's Birthday Amid Family Feud, Celebrates Sister-in-Law

Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and his wife, Holly Ramsay, have sparked further controversy by celebrating the birthdays of Holly’s brother and Adam’s sister-in-law while reportedly ignoring his grandmother’s 84th birthday, deepening a family rift that began with his wedding.

The ongoing family rift surrounding Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty continues to make headlines, with recent events highlighting a perceived disparity in his birthday acknowledgements. While Adam and his wife, Holly Ramsay , publicly celebrated the birthday of Holly’s brother, Oscar, and Adam’s sister-in-law, Bethany Peaty, his grandmother, Mavis Williams, reportedly received no acknowledgement on her 84th birthday.

This omission has fueled further speculation about the depth of the estrangement between Peaty and his maternal side of the family. The feud initially surfaced when it was revealed that Adam had disinvited his mother, Caroline, and father, Mark, from his December wedding to Holly Ramsay, with Bethany being the sole family member in attendance.

Sources close to the family have expressed Mavis Williams’ bewilderment and sadness over the lack of contact, particularly given her unwavering support for Adam throughout his career, earning her the affectionate nickname ‘Olympic Nan’ during the 2016 Rio Olympics and again during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics where she became a viral sensation. The contrast between acknowledging Holly’s brother and his sister-in-law’s birthdays and seemingly ignoring his grandmother has drawn criticism.

A source stated to the Daily Mail that Adam’s silence towards his grandmother is ‘shameful,’ questioning how he could overlook the birthday of a woman who has consistently provided love and support. The source further alleges that Adam and Holly have engaged in ‘gaslighting’ towards Caroline, Mavis’s daughter, by offering no communication, including Christmas cards or birthday wishes.

Despite the strained relationship with his mother and grandmother, Adam appears to be building a bond with his father-in-law, Gordon Ramsay, who has revealed that Adam now refers to him as ‘dad. ’ This development adds another layer to the complex family dynamics at play. The situation is particularly poignant considering Mavis Williams’ prominent role in celebrating Adam’s successes, including the viral hashtag #OlympicNan during the 2021 Olympics, and her proud declaration on her social media bio.

Her account, however, has remained inactive since the beginning of 2024, potentially reflecting her distress over the current family situation. The Peaty-Ramsay family dynamic has been further exposed through the recent release of a six-part documentary featuring Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant ventures. Caroline Peaty had previously requested her removal from the footage, even a brief appearance at Adam and Holly’s engagement party, indicating her desire to distance herself from the public portrayal of the family.

The documentary, however, also revealed a positive development in Adam’s relationship with Gordon Ramsay, with Adam affectionately calling Gordon ‘dad’ in text messages. This unexpected connection stands in stark contrast to the ongoing tension with his biological parents and grandmother. The situation underscores the complexities of family relationships, particularly in the public eye, and raises questions about the long-term impact of the feud on all parties involved.

The lack of communication and perceived preferential treatment in birthday acknowledgements continue to fuel speculation and sadness surrounding the estrangement, leaving many wondering if reconciliation is possible. The story highlights the importance of family bonds and the pain caused by fractured relationships, especially during significant life events like birthdays and celebrations





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