Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay have welcomed a baby girl named Daphne June, highlighting the continued estrangement from Peaty's father Mark.

Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty and his wife Holly Ramsay have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Daphne June. The announcement was made by Ramsay via an Instagram post on Thursday, marking a significant personal milestone for the couple despite the ongoing and deep-seated family conflict surrounding the birth. Daphne June Ramsay-Peaty was born on November 25, 2026, becoming the younger sibling to Peaty's six-year-old son, George, who is from his previous relationship with Eirianedd Munro.

The Core Event and Birth Details

Holly Ramsay, 26, shared the joyous news on social media, writing that Daphne would 'forever be our beautiful baby girl and George's baby sister.' In her post, she expressed profound gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and midwives who supported her during the delivery. The birth took place shortly before Ramsay's father, Gordon Ramsay, arrived at The Portland Hospital with his wife Tana, their son Oscar, and two-year-old Jesse to meet their first grandchild. Gordon was pictured in high spirits, carrying a bag of Lola's cupcakes as he entered the hospital, a stark contrast to the somber mood reported elsewhere.

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Estrangement from the Peaty Family

Adam Peaty remains estranged from his own parents, Mark and Caroline Peaty, who have not yet commented on the arrival of their granddaughter. Mark Peaty was observed heading out for a dog walk alone on the day of the birth, appearing glum and isolated. The rift between Adam and his parents is long-standing, exacerbated by the events leading up to his wedding in June. During the wedding preparations, tensions escalated when Adam's mother, Caroline, was not invited to Holly's hen do. The situation further deteriorated when Adam's brother, Jamie, was arrested in November 2025 over allegations of sending aggressive threats to Adam during his stag weekend.

Support from the Ramsay Family

In direct contrast to the silence from the Peaty side, Holly's father, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, has been vocal in his support. Gordon shared a photograph of Adam, Holly, and newborn Daphne moments after the caesarean section, captioning it with congratulations and calling the birth a 'perfect early Christmas present.' Gordon described himself as 'proud grandpa' and thanked the couple for the addition to their family. This support is particularly notable given Gordon's own history of family disputes, including issues with his own brother and his father-in-law, Chris Hutcheson. Holly, one of Gordon and Tana's six children, has received immense backing from her side of the family throughout her pregnancy and the recent birth.

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Adam's Stance on Forgiveness and Reconciliation

Adam Peaty has been clear about his position regarding his relationship with his family. After embracing Christianity in 2023, he stated that while forgiveness is a Christian virtue, it does not necessarily mean forgetting or immediate reconciliation. He told The Guardian that any healing of the rift would require his family to show genuine improvement in their behavior and open up communication. He emphasized that he is willing to forgive but will not forget the past actions that caused the split. This conditional approach to reconciliation suggests that the birth of Daphne June is unlikely to automatically resolve the deep-seated issues between Adam and his parents.

Implications for the Ongoing Feud

The birth of Daphne June occurs against a backdrop of significant familial division. A source close to the Peaty family indicated that the rift is 'beyond healing,' citing the formal and distant way Adam informed his parents of the pregnancy via text message. While Adam's mother Caroline expressed happiness for the new baby, insiders suggest that the bitterness remains too strong for a quick resolution. Meanwhile, other family members are celebrating new life, with Adam's sister Bethany expecting her third child and his brother Jamie expecting a baby with his wife Charlotte. However, these events do little to bridge the gap between Adam and his estranged parents, leaving the future of the family relationship uncertain.