Adam Smith on Congress's Weakened Oversight and the Need for Transparency

Rep. Adam Smith, ranking Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, reflects on the decline of congressional oversight and his potential role in restoring transparency if Democrats regain power in 2027. He discusses the need for subpoenas to force information from the Trump Administration.

Rep. Adam Smith , the ranking Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, has spent nearly three decades in Congress, but recent events have led him to question the health of American democracy.

In his office, a framed copy of the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act serves as a reminder of a time when Congress acted as a coequal branch of government. That year, a majority of House and Senate Republicans voted against a defense bill supported by President Donald Trump, objecting to provisions that constrained troop withdrawals and authorized renaming military bases honoring Confederate generals. Smith points to this as a distant memory of bipartisan assertion of legislative authority.

Can you imagine that happening today? he asks rhetorically, pacing his office. I can't. As Democrats contemplate a return to power in 2027, Smith finds himself in a pivotal position. As likely chairman of the Armed Services Committee, he would oversee the Pentagon amid ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and elsewhere, under a Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth who has redefined the department around slogans of lethality and aggression.

Traditionally, the committee focuses on budgets, weapons systems, and readiness. But Smith is now considering whether it must become a vehicle for forcing transparency from an administration he accuses of repeatedly denying Congress information it is entitled to. I've been on the committee 30 years, he says. I don't know that we've ever subpoenaed anybody.

Just not typically the way we've done it. But we may have to now to try and get more honest answers. For a pragmatic institutionalist like Smith, this marks a notable shift. Smith, first elected at age 31, has built a career on defense policy mechanics: procurement reform, military readiness, budget negotiations.

He recently joined all committee Republicans and about half of Democrats in advancing a $1.15 trillion defense policy bill despite concerns. Known for a low profile, Smith has nonetheless become one of the Administration's most persistent critics on national security. Using hearings to challenge military leaders on civilian casualties, strategic objectives, and lack of transparency, his exchanges with Hegseth have gone viral.

What animates him most is a belief that the Trump Administration has not been candid about its military objectives. At a recent budget hearing, Smith pressed for a coherent explanation of the war with Iran. He is more charitable than some colleagues, saying he does not agree that the Administration had no plan, but insists it has not been transparent.

The number one thing I was trying to expose was just the lack of a coherent explanation for what they're doing and their lack of transparency, he explains. Smith's evolving approach reflects a broader concern about Congress's diminished oversight role in an era of executive overreach. As he contemplates a future chairmanship, he is prepared to use subpoenas if necessary to restore the legislative branch's authority and ensure that the American people receive honest answers about their government's actions





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