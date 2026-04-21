Adam Thomas Reflects on Tough I am a Celebrity Experience Amidst David Haye Feud

Adam Thomas opens up about his mental and physical struggles while filming I am a Celebrity All Stars, following a high-profile on-screen clash with David Haye.

Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas has been spotted looking visibly downcast during a trip to the gym in Manchester this week. This public appearance marks the first time the 37-year-old star has been seen since the dramatic episodes of I'm A Celebrity All Stars aired, revealing the intense friction between him and former professional boxer David Haye .

The pre-recorded series, which took place in the rugged South African bush, turned into a pressure cooker for the contestants, and the conflict between Thomas and Haye became a major talking point for viewers and show hosts Ant and Dec. The tension between the two men reached a boiling point during the show after Thomas broke camp rules by smuggling chocolate for his fellow teammates. This incident led to the forfeiture of two stars, resulting in smaller meal portions for the group. Haye, visibly frustrated, argued that Thomas should face a reduction in his own dinner as a consequence, a stance that sparked immediate backlash from other campmates like Beverly Callard and Jimmy Bullard. The confrontation escalated quickly, with Thomas inviting Haye for a direct conversation outside the main camp area to address the mounting hostility. While the show displayed these fireworks, the aftermath has been significantly more introspective for Thomas, who has since taken to social media to express the emotional toll the experience took on him. In a candid and emotional statement shared on his social media platforms, Adam Thomas revealed that he felt completely broken during his time filming the show. He explained that the combination of physical exhaustion and mental strain pushed him to his absolute limits, leading to moments where he struggled to recognize his own behavior. A significant factor in his suffering was his ongoing battle with autoimmune psoriatic arthritis, a diagnosis he received in 2023. Thomas admitted that trying to mask the chronic pain while participating in physically demanding tasks was an exhausting endeavor that left him drained. He noted that the image of himself sitting in his hammock, which appeared on the show, serves as a poignant reminder of how much pain he was internalizing at the time. Despite the turmoil, the actor emphasized that he has found a sense of closure, confirming that he and Haye have since had a constructive conversation. Haye has offered an apology for his actions, and Thomas, refusing to harbor any lingering resentment, stated that he has officially moved on from the dispute. Reflecting on his journey, Thomas expressed profound pride in his resilience, noting that there were several moments when he seriously considered walking away from the competition entirely. However, the determination to not give up proved to be the most rewarding aspect of his experience. He acknowledged that he did not handle every situation perfectly and admitted that he wishes he had stood his ground sooner rather than prioritizing keeping the peace among the group. Ultimately, the experience served as a transformative period of self-discovery, teaching him that being kind is not synonymous with being weak. Now back in a much better place, the actor is focusing on his health and his post-show recovery, moving forward with the belief that even the toughest moments can lead to finding one's own voice. His vulnerability regarding his health struggles and the interpersonal drama has drawn a significant response from fans, many of whom have praised his honesty about navigating chronic illness under such extreme, high-pressure television conditions





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