Adam Thomas Reveals David Haye 'Broke Him' on I'm A Celebrity South Africa, Cites Arthritis Struggle

Actor Adam Thomas has spoken out about the extreme challenges faced during I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here South Africa, detailing how David Haye pushed him to his limits and how his autoimmune psoriatic arthritis significantly impacted his experience. Thomas confessed to struggling physically, mentally, and emotionally, at times not recognizing himself, and expressed regret over not asserting himself more. Despite the difficulties, he is proud of not quitting and has since received an apology from Haye.

Adam Thomas , the 37-year-old actor known for his role in Waterloo Road, has revealed the profound toll his experience on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here South Africa took on him, stating that former boxer David Haye "broke me and pushed me to my limits." In a candid Instagram post shared on Sunday, Thomas detailed the immense physical, mental, and emotional challenges he faced during his time in the jungle.

He confessed to moments where he felt so overwhelmed that he did not recognize himself, a sentiment echoed by a poignant photograph of him looking visibly upset in his hammock. Thomas, who was diagnosed with autoimmune psoriatic arthritis in 2023, explained that the demanding nature of the reality show exacerbated his condition. He shared, "My arthritis really took its toll," and admitted to the constant struggle of trying to "hide the pain." He reflected on his initial feelings of self-blame, stating, "I thought it was all my fault. I now know that’s not the reality… My time in I’m a Celebrity South Africa was one of the toughest things I’ve ever been through, physically, mentally, and emotionally." The actor found rewatching the show difficult, as it brought back memories of feeling "pushed to my absolute limit." He candidly admitted that living with arthritis is a battle he doesn't discuss enough, but within the extreme environment of the jungle, it became a significant hardship. The effort to maintain a brave facade while concealing his pain was described as exhausting. There were days when his body felt incapable of continuing, yet he persevered. Thomas acknowledged that he did not handle every situation perfectly and expressed regret for not speaking up for himself sooner or standing his ground, instead opting to keep the peace. However, he has come to understand that kindness does not equate to weakness, and that navigating difficult experiences can be instrumental in finding one's voice. Despite the arduous journey, Thomas concluded his post on a positive note, asserting that he is now in a "better place" and is proud of himself for not quitting the competition. He has since spoken with David Haye, who has offered an apology. Thomas stated, "I let go of the anger, had the conversations I needed to have, and chose peace." He emphasized his resilience, highlighting his determination to continue even when he felt like giving up. He revealed that he had directly told Haye, "He broke me in there, he pushed me to my limits, and I’ve told David this and he’s apologised and that’s that!" He reiterated his intention to move forward, stating, "I’ve moved on now, am not one to hold a grudge." Thomas expressed gratitude for the supportive messages he received and offered a final piece of wisdom: "We all face people and situations that try to break us, but sometimes those moments are what rebuild you stronger than ever. Be kind." Earlier in the show, Haye and Thomas had clashed after Thomas was found to have smuggled a chocolate treat for the opposing team, known as the Lions. This action led to a punishment where two stars were deducted from the camp's food supply, reducing their meal to five stars. Haye's initial reaction was critical, as he had warned against breaking rules that could jeopardize their food rations. He expressed his disapproval, stating, "His portion should be a little bit smaller than everyone else’s actually," and derided the smuggled chocolate as a "hollow empty gesture" when the reduced meal was being prepared





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