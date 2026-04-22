Adam Thomas Reveals Therapy After 'I'm A Celebrity' Feud with David Haye Left Him 'Broken'

Waterloo Road star Adam Thomas opens up about the emotional distress caused by his conflict with David Haye during their time on I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, and his subsequent journey in therapy.

Adam Thomas , known for his role in Waterloo Road, has revealed he is undergoing therapy to cope with the emotional fallout from his experience on I'm A Celebrity …Get Me Out of Here! and a subsequent feud with former boxing champion David Haye .

The 37-year-old actor described feeling 'broken' after a series of confrontations with Haye, 45, during their time in the South African jungle last September. The conflict stemmed from Haye's critical comments towards Thomas, including labeling him 'useless' for withdrawing from a trial due to his psoriatic arthritis.

These remarks sparked accusations of bullying from viewers, and Haye continued to make pointed jabs at Thomas even after leaving the jungle, posting a provocative image on social media accompanied by audio of a tense exchange between the two. Thomas detailed the impact of Haye's behavior on the At Home With The Thomas Bros podcast, sharing that it felt like a return to schoolyard bullying, albeit not physical.

He expressed regret for not standing up for himself during the ordeal, stating that the situation 'f***ed' with him mentally. He acknowledged a significant change in himself, noting he is 'not the same person' he was before entering the jungle. The actor explained that his therapist identified a pattern of prioritizing others' needs over his own, leading to his difficulty in asserting himself.

He recounted a specific confrontation where he demanded an apology from Haye, only to be met with the justification that Haye was 'trying to teach you a lesson'. Despite the initial animosity, Thomas revealed that Haye has since apologized and expressed a belief that the boxer possesses a 'heart of gold' beneath a tough exterior. The situation escalated further when Haye posted an AI-generated image displaying a defiant gesture alongside audio of Thomas expressing his frustration.

Viewers had previously lodged complaints about Haye's behavior when Thomas disclosed his health condition and subsequent inability to participate in a challenge. Haye's dismissive remarks about Thomas being 'useless' and suggesting a smaller food portion fueled the controversy. The hosts of I'm A Celebrity, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, even made rare public comments, admitting they felt 'uncomfortable' watching the exchanges.

Thomas emphasized the isolating nature of the jungle environment, where there was 'nowhere to hide' from the conflict, and the difficulty of navigating such a situation. He ultimately felt a sense of relief when Haye was eliminated, describing it as a 'huge weight' lifted and allowing him to 'breathe' again. The experience has prompted Thomas to seek professional help to process the emotional toll and understand his own patterns of behavior





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Adam Thomas David Haye I'm A Celebrity Therapy Bullying

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

I'm A Celebrity's Gemma Collins calls to 'protect' Adam Thomas over David Haye rowThe reality TV star and the actor have been seen forming a strong friendship as they returned to the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here spin-off

Read more »

Gemma Collins Defends Adam Thomas Amidst Bullying Allegations Against David HayeGemma Collins intervenes in the I am A Celebrity: South Africa drama, slamming David Haye for his treatment of Adam Thomas and declaring her commitment to protecting her fellow cast members.

Read more »

David Haye Takes Final Swipe at Adam Thomas Following I am a Celeb All Stars ExitAfter being eliminated from the All Stars series, boxer David Haye hit back at actor Adam Thomas, addressing their onscreen feud and his departure alongside Gemma Collins.

Read more »

Ant and Dec Criticize David Haye After Adam Thomas Reveals Jungle StrugglesHosts Ant and Dec express discomfort over David Haye's behavior toward Adam Thomas on I am a Celebrity South Africa, while Thomas opens up about his battle with arthritis and the mental toll of the competition.

Read more »

David Haye Addresses Controversial Adam Thomas Spat After Leaving I'm A CelebrityDaniel Welsh is the Entertainment Editor at HuffPost UK. He has been covering film, TV and music for HuffPost UK since 2014, and has also presented the digital interview series Build London, the HuffPost UK entertainment panel show Good Vibes Only and the podcast Into It.

Read more »

David Haye hits back at claims he 'bullied' Adam Thomas on I'm A CelebAnt and Dec admitted Haye's behaviour in camp was uncomfortable to watch at times.

Read more »