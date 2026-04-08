Adam Thomas's Hilarious Antics Steal the Show on I'm A Celebrity...South Africa

Adam Thomas, the former Emmerdale star, is winning over viewers on I'm A Celebrity...South Africa with his infectious humor and lighthearted interactions with his fellow campmates, particularly Gemma Collins. His comedic timing and genuine personality have made him a fan favorite, with social media buzzing with praise for his hilarious antics.

Adam Thomas , the beloved actor from Emmerdale, is proving to be a fan favorite on I'm A Celebrity... South Africa, captivating viewers with his infectious humor and genuine personality. The All Stars edition of the popular Ant and Dec hosted show has seen a host of familiar faces returning to the South African jungle, all vying for the coveted title of 'legend', following in the footsteps of previous winners like Myleene Klass.

The series premiered earlier this week, and the camp has already been filled with memorable moments, with Adam Thomas emerging as a standout performer in the eyes of many viewers. His interactions with fellow campmates, particularly his lighthearted banter and playful teasing, have provided a constant stream of entertainment, earning him widespread praise and admiration from fans tuning in nightly.\Wednesday's episode, in particular, highlighted Adam's comedic talent. He was joined in the jungle by a collection of well-known celebrities, including soap star Beverley Callard, comedian Seann Walsh, and the always-entertaining Gemma Collins, who, for the time being, was banished to the Savannah Scrubs area, away from the main camp. Adam immediately seized the opportunity to engage with Gemma, delving into the details of her personal life with his characteristic humor. He playfully questioned her about her plans to marry her long-term partner, Rami Hawash, and was utterly amused by her admission that she was planning not one, but four weddings, including ceremonies in both Italy and London. His reaction to this revelation was priceless, bursting into laughter and jokingly asking, 'So you could have four weddings?!' In the Bush Telegraph, Adam continued to express his delight, saying, 'Only Gemma Collins could get married four times to the same guy, and I’m here for it.' He didn't stop there, also keeping the camp entertained by offering encouragement to Beverley Callard, who was having trouble using the toilet, and later quipping about his experiences as a 'member of the mile high club,' sharing that he finds enjoyment in sexual encounters during air travel. These candid and lighthearted moments have solidified his status as a comedic force within the camp and a source of joy for viewers watching from home.\The response to Adam's performance on I'm A Celebrity... South Africa has been overwhelmingly positive, with fans flooding social media with messages of appreciation. Numerous viewers have taken to platforms like X to express their enjoyment, using hashtags such as #ImACeleb to share their thoughts. One person wrote, 'Adam is absolutely hilarious #ImACeleb,' while another declared, 'Gemma and Adam are hilarious #imaceleb.' Many comments focused on Adam's constant laughter and positive energy, with one viewer writing, 'Adam is hilarious man, permanently happy! Comes across as a decent geezer! #ImACeleb.' Others have highlighted the dynamic between Adam and Gemma, with one user admitting, 'Adam absolutely cannot cope with Gemma and it's hilarious to watch #ImACeleb.' The show's popularity continues to soar, fueled by the engaging personalities and humorous interactions of the returning celebrities. The show, which airs at 9pm on ITV and ITVX, provides a perfect dose of entertainment for viewers, with Adam Thomas at the forefront, consistently delivering laugh-out-loud moments and proving to be a true highlight of the series. His quick wit, his ability to find humor in everyday situations, and his genuine connections with his fellow campmates have made him a standout figure, winning the hearts of audiences and establishing himself as a key contributor to the show's success. As the series progresses, viewers are eagerly anticipating more of Adam's hilarious antics and hoping he continues to provide the same level of entertainment that has already made him a firm favorite in the jungle. His down-to-earth personality and willingness to be himself, flaws and all, resonate with audiences, making him not just funny but also relatable, a quality that further enhances his appeal and ensures that he remains a central figure in the unfolding drama and comedic highlights of I'm A Celebrity... South Africa





BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Adam Thomas I'm A Celebrity South Africa Gemma Collins Beverley Callard Comedy Reality TV

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

I'm A Celebrity's Adam Thomas' life from stunning wife to eye-watering net worthAdam Thomas is returning to I'm A Celebrity jungle as he battled for the crown on the spin-off show in South Africa

Read more »

I'm A Celebrity's Adam Thomas' staggering net worth, health battle and stunning wifeAdam Thomas is making a return to the I'm A Celebrity jungle again for the All Stars spin-off in South Africa

Read more »

Adam Thomas sparks concern among I'm A Celebrity South Africa fans 'must be hard'I'm A Celebrity... South Africa viewers expressed concern for Adam Thomas during the launch show for the ITV series

Read more »

Adam Thomas gets brutal reaction to I'm A Celebrity return from daughterThe Manchester-born actor's family gathered to watch him take on the ITV reality show once again, this time in South Africa

Read more »

'Upset' I'm A Celebrity viewers make the same Adam Thomas demandI'm A Celebrity... South Africa star Adam Thomas has returned to the ITV show leaving soap fans feeling nostalgic

Read more »

I'm A Celebrity fans make Adam Thomas Emmerdale call 'it's deeply upsetting'I'm A Celebrity star Adam Thomas has returned to the ITV show, having previously appeared in 2016, leaving fans making the same demand to soap bosses

Read more »