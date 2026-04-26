Adam Thomas Spotted After Crown-Ripping Incident Following I'm A Celebrity All Stars Clash

Soap star Adam Thomas is seen for the first time after allegedly ripping up his I'm A Celebrity All Stars crown following a heated exchange with David Haye. The incident occurred amidst a series of controversies and accusations of bullying during the show's All Stars series.

Adam Thomas has been seen publicly for the first time since reports surfaced alleging he reacted strongly to comments made by David Haye following his victory on I'm A Celebrity All Stars .

The actor, crowned King of the Jungle, was reportedly upset after an exchange with Haye, leading to him allegedly ripping up his crown and throwing it to the ground. This incident occurred amidst a backdrop of escalating tensions throughout the All Stars series, which was marked by disagreements and accusations of bullying between several contestants, notably Adam Thomas, Jimmy Bullard, and David Haye.

The situation reached a boiling point during the final, with claims that Haye goaded Thomas, stating he wasn't a worthy winner. The controversy doesn't end there. Reports indicate a heated exchange between Thomas and Bullard earlier in the show, where Thomas allegedly used offensive language. This led to a confrontation where Bullard questioned Thomas's behavior, prompting Gemma Collins and Sinitta to leave the set, expressing concerns about the perceived aggression and abuse.

Collins reportedly described Haye as 'nasty' and both Haye and Bullard as an embarrassment to reality television. Bullard himself defended his actions, stating he wouldn't stand for abusive behavior, while also acknowledging he may have contributed to the conflict. Ant and Dec, the show's hosts, were also drawn into the debate, with Bullard accusing them of selectively editing footage to downplay the severity of the situation.

Thomas has since publicly apologized to Bullard, acknowledging his own emotional state during the incident and expressing regret for his actions. His wife, Caroline, shared a cryptic message on Instagram referencing a difficult night and a long journey to London. The incident has sparked widespread discussion about the dynamics within the show and the pressures faced by contestants. ITV and representatives for all parties involved have been contacted for comment.

The All Stars series, intended as a celebratory return for past contestants, has instead become a focal point for discussions about acceptable behavior and the impact of reality television on interpersonal relationships. The unseen footage and subsequent fallout highlight the intense emotions and potential for conflict that can arise in a competitive environment





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Adam Thomas David Haye I'm A Celebrity All Stars Bullying Gemma Collins Jimmy Bullard Reality TV

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