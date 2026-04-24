Adam Thomas Spotted After This Morning No-Show Amid Fears of Confrontation

Waterloo Road star Adam Thomas was seen in London after refusing to appear on This Morning, following claims from campmate Craig Charles that he feared Thomas would 'attack' Jimmy Bullard. Thomas is receiving therapy after a difficult experience on I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and a feud with David Haye.

Adam Thomas , the Waterloo Road actor, was spotted in Covent Garden, London, following his decision to skip an appearance on This Morning . This comes after his campmate, Craig Charles , expressed concern that Thomas might have physically confronted Jimmy Bullard during a heated argument that occurred during their time on I'm A Celebrity …Get Me Out of Here!.

Charles detailed the incident, stating that the original footage was too aggressive to broadcast and required significant editing by ITV. He described Thomas as being intensely angry, appearing 'like a coiled up spring' ready to attack Bullard, and using strong language. The dispute stemmed from a Bushtucker Trial where Bullard refused to participate, potentially jeopardizing Thomas’s position in the competition. Thomas has openly discussed the emotional toll the experience has taken on him, revealing he is now undergoing therapy.

He described feeling 'mind f***ed' by fellow campmate David Haye, regretting his inability to stand up for himself during their interactions. He acknowledged a significant personal change resulting from his time in the jungle, stating he is 'not the same person' he was before. Haye has continued to make critical comments about Thomas, even questioning the amount of money he earned on the show.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Bullard is reportedly preparing to share his side of the story during the I'm A Celebrity finale, potentially contradicting the narrative presented by others. He is said to be unwilling to adhere to any restrictions imposed by ITV and intends to reveal his full account of the events. The situation has sparked controversy and debate, with viewers questioning the extent of editing done by ITV and the impact of the interactions on Thomas’s mental wellbeing.

The finale is expected to be a tense affair, with both Bullard and Thomas present, and the potential for further revelations about their conflict. Adam was seen looking tense with his wife Caroline by his side. The incident highlights the pressures and emotional challenges faced by participants in reality television shows and the potential for conflicts to escalate beyond what is shown on screen.

The fallout from the show continues, with ongoing commentary and speculation surrounding the relationships between the contestants





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Adam Thomas I'm A Celebrity Jimmy Bullard Craig Charles David Haye This Morning Therapy Bullying ITV Reality TV

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