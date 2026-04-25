Adam Thomas' Wife Slams David Haye and Jimmy Bullard as 'Vultures' After I'm A Celebrity Finale

Caroline Thomas, wife of I'm A Celebrity winner Adam Thomas, has publicly criticized David Haye and Jimmy Bullard following the show's finale, accusing them of launching a 'vile' attack on her husband. The series was plagued by conflict, culminating in accusations of abusive behavior and a tense on-air confrontation.

The aftermath of the ' I'm A Celebrity South Africa' finale has been marked by significant controversy and emotional fallout, particularly surrounding Adam Thomas ' victory. While Adam was crowned 'Jungle Legend' in a tearful moment, the celebratory atmosphere was quickly overshadowed by accusations and public statements from fellow contestants and his wife.

Jimmy Bullard and David Haye have been heavily criticized by Caroline Thomas, Adam's wife, who labeled them a 'pack of vultures' for their behavior during and after the show. She expressed her horror at witnessing what she described as a 'vile display' on national television, emphasizing the emotional toll it took on her husband. Caroline praised Adam's composure and integrity throughout the ordeal, highlighting his kindness, empathy, and dignity as qualities she hopes her children will emulate.

Jimmy Bullard directly accused Adam of being 'abusive, aggressive and intimidating' during a previous altercation, reigniting a feud that has been simmering throughout the series. Boxer David Haye also contributed to the tension, making further critical remarks about Adam. Adam himself acknowledged the difficulty of the experience, stating that the series 'nearly broke me' but that he remained true to himself.

He expressed gratitude for the support he received and extended forgiveness to those who doubted or criticized him, emphasizing that he had already achieved victory through love, happiness, and self-integrity. He also used the opportunity to celebrate his wife's birthday, acknowledging her unwavering support during challenging times. The situation was further complicated during the live finale when Gemma Collins and Sinitta abruptly left the stage in protest.

The controversy stems from a heated exchange where Adam allegedly used a derogatory term towards Jimmy Bullard. Jimmy, in turn, defended himself by stating he left the show for personal reasons and clarified his position on the challenge payment. He acknowledged taking responsibility for his actions but firmly rejected accusations of abusive behavior.

The entire situation has sparked a wider debate about acceptable behavior on reality television and the impact of such shows on the mental and emotional well-being of participants. Caroline Thomas' strong defense of her husband and her condemnation of Bullard and Haye have resonated with many viewers, while the accusations leveled against Adam have fueled further discussion and division.

The finale, intended as a celebration, instead became a platform for unresolved conflicts and public airing of grievances, leaving a lasting impression on both the contestants and the audience





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Adam Thomas I'm A Celebrity David Haye Jimmy Bullard Caroline Thomas Reality TV Controversy Bullying Feud

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