Adam Weisblatt and Holly Fox Expand Last Word Restaurant Group

Adam Weisblatt and Holly Fox discuss the growth of their Last Word restaurant group, detailing expansions from Found Oyster to new desert locations and their timeless design philosophy.

Adam Weisblatt and Holly Fox have successfully expanded their culinary empire, transforming Found Oyster from a tiny shopfront into a dual-space dining destination in East Hollywood. The couple, who launched the raw bar in 2019 on Fountain Avenue, recently opened a new dining room in the adjacent space, effectively doubling their capacity. This growth marks a significant milestone for the operators behind Last Word, a collective of distinct dining venues across Los Angeles and the desert regions. The expansion allows the pair to maintain the intimate energy that characterized their original small footprint while accommodating increased demand.

Found Oyster Expansion Details

Found Oyster now occupies a significantly larger area next door to the original location, a move that Fox describes as emotionally profound. Standing in the new room, she experienced the expansion as an out-of-body event, noting the unique perspective of viewing the space from the back. Weisblatt and Fox utilized the empty shell to create a 26-seat hideaway featuring checkered tiles, custom-built oyster stands, and a glittering disco ball. The design centers around a bustling wooden bar where staff seamlessly mix drinks and shuck seafood, preserving the vibrant atmosphere that defined their initial opening.

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Core Design Philosophy and History

Starting in a small space was a strategic decision driven by both financial constraints and a desire for specific atmospheric control. Weisblatt noted that securing capital for a large restaurant was initially unfeasible, but he also believed smaller venues facilitate the creation of the desired energy. This approach has become a hallmark of the Last Word group, which includes Barra Santos in Cypress Park, Queen's in Highland Park, and Rasarumah in Historic Filipinotown. Most recently, they opened a bistro in Montecito Heights specializing in martinis and cheeseburgers. The group also manages projects in the desert, including Red Dog and The Copper Room in Yucca Valley, developed with Matt and Mike French, owners of the Pioneertown Motel. A third desert project, the Lord Fletcher Inn in Rancho Mirage, is scheduled to open this spring.

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Stakeholder Perspectives on Brand Identity

Weisblatt and Fox explicitly reject the term concept, preferring to build restaurants that feel familiar yet infused with human personality. Weisblatt recently published a memoir about opening Found Oyster, which serves as a practical guide for aspiring restaurateurs with industry experience. The book targets those working behind the counter, offering insights into the transition from employee to owner. Their design team, Last Word, focuses on creating spaces that appear timeless rather than trendy. At The Copper Room, they restored a historic bar overlooking the Yucca Valley airstrip to its former glory. At Hermon's, they installed caramel tiles and leather booths to evoke a sense of age in a previously unassuming space.

Real-World Impact and Future Directions

The expansion of Found Oyster allows Weisblatt and Fox to scale their operations without losing the intimacy that drove their initial success. Fox explains that even in their largest venue, Hermon's, they consciously worked to shrink the perceived square footage to maintain close patron interaction. This philosophy of timeless design and intimate service continues to define their portfolio across Los Angeles and the desert. The group's ability to replicate their signature atmosphere in diverse locations underscores their operational expertise and creative vision. Their upcoming projects, including the historic renovation in Rancho Mirage, promise to extend this model to new markets while maintaining the distinct character that has made their venues standout destinations in the competitive dining landscape.