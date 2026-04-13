Addison Rae and Celebrities Dazzle at Coachella with Bold Fashion Choices

Addison Rae and other celebrities made a splash at Coachella 2024, showcasing daring fashion choices and performances. The event was a fusion of music, fashion, and celebrity culture.

Addison Rae electrified the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday with a high-energy performance, showcasing a daring sense of fashion. The TikTok sensation turned musician, aged 25, took the Main Stage on the second day of the first weekend and delivered a captivating set. She brought along Maddie Ziegler as a guest, adding to the excitement prior to Justin Bieber's headlining act.

Rae's performance ignited with a bold statement, as she stepped onto the stage in a striking red, patent leather bra and matching micro shorts, complete with suspenders. Her look was amplified by black, knee-high boots featuring towering heels, accentuating her legs as she danced and sang tracks from her debut album. The performance also featured a quick costume change, incorporating a light-washed denim corset dress adorned with a frilly skirt, layered over her initial scarlet ensemble. Following their performance, Rae and Ziegler posed together backstage, highlighting the contrast in their stage outfits. The event was a vibrant display of music and fashion, marking a memorable moment at the festival. Coachella's atmosphere was further enriched by the presence of several other celebrities who brought their unique styles to the desert. Karrueche Tran graced the Revolve event, while Paris Hilton hosted her Parivie Oasis, welcoming Winnie Harlow and Lizzo. Rachel Zoe was also spotted joining fellow partygoers at the Neon Carnival. Alongside the music, fashion was undeniably a central element, with stars seizing the opportunity to express their individuality. The Revolve Festival, held concurrently with the music festival, hosted Tran, who showcased a distinctive look with a sheer, brown top and cascading open skirt. Hilton, known for her flair, opted for a pale pink, frilly dress with sheer cascading layers at her Parivie event, while Harlow chose an off-white crochet minidress and cowboy boots. Lizzo was also in attendance, joining in the fun and matching Hilton's energy with a bright pink dress. Zoe made a statement as well, appearing topless under a white fur jacket and a gold statement necklace. The festival provided an arena for these stars to display their fashion sensibilities, contributing to the event's multifaceted appeal. The diverse fashion choices demonstrated the festival's evolving role as a platform for celebrity style and self-expression. Rae's bold choice of a red, patent leather set and denim corset dress, along with Ziegler's sheer white dress, highlighted the event's fashion-forward nature. The event was not just about the performances; it was a blend of music and fashion. The music, with Rae performing her own set at the Main Stage and bringing out Maddie Ziegler as a guest. The event took place at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California on Saturday. This year's Coachella included not only musical performances but also served as a stage for many fashion moments. The event was a blend of music and fashion, offering attendees a comprehensive entertainment experience. The discussion surrounding Coachella seems to center on celebrity fashion and paychecks. This year's Coachella served as a stage for many fashion moments





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