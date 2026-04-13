Addison Rae's Daring Coachella Performance and Celebrity Fashion Roundup

Addison Rae stunned at Coachella with a bold performance and racy fashion choices. Other celebrities like Paris Hilton, Winnie Harlow, Lizzo, Rachel Zoe and Karrueche Tran were also in attendance, showcasing their unique styles.

Addison Rae , the TikTok sensation turned musician, ignited the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, with a high-energy performance on Saturday. This marked the second day of the festival's opening weekend, where Rae, at 25 years old, took center stage with her own electrifying set. Her performance included a special guest appearance by Maddie Ziegler, adding another layer of excitement for the audience. Rae's stage presence was undeniably captivating, matched by her daring fashion choices that quickly became a focal point of the event. Her outfit selection demonstrated her confidence and personality as she commanded the stage with a blend of her hit songs from her debut album, captivating both music lovers and fashion enthusiasts alike. The performance was a testament to her versatility, showing her ability to command attention in both her music and style choices.

Adding to the vibrant atmosphere of the festival, several other celebrities made their mark with their unique appearances. Rachel Zoe, known for her fashion expertise, turned heads with her bold style at the Neon Carnival. Karrueche Tran graced the Revolve event, while Paris Hilton hosted her Parivie Oasis, creating a buzz with a star-studded guest list that included Winnie Harlow and Lizzo. Each celebrity brought their distinctive flair to the event, contributing to the eclectic mix of fashion and entertainment. The concurrent Revolve Festival, now in its ninth year, offered another platform for stars to showcase their style alongside the main music festival, solidifying Coachella's reputation as a prime destination for fashion, music and celebrity culture. The fashion choices reflected the diverse personalities present at the festival, creating a dynamic visual experience.

The fashion scene at Coachella showcased a diverse range of styles. Addison Rae started her set in a bold, red patent leather bra, paired with micro shorts, black knee-high boots and suspenders. Later, she switched to a denim corset dress with a frilly skirt. Paris Hilton chose a pale pink, frilly dress for her event, while Winnie Harlow opted for an off-white crochet minidress and cowboy boots. Lizzo was spotted in a bright pink dress, and Rachel Zoe wore a white fur jacket. These varied looks highlight the festival's role as a showcase for fashion trends and personal expression. The overall impression was that the celebrity attendees used their fashion choices to make a statement, reflecting their individuality and engaging with the public. With each artist creating their own visual language, the event was a vibrant showcase of individual styles and fashion statements.





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