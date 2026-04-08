Ade Edmondson and Zoe Wanamaker Discuss Intimacy in Bergerac Reboot

Ade Edmondson reveals his pact with Zoe Wanamaker to avoid intimate scenes in the Bergerac reboot, focusing instead on a romantic storyline. The second series of the show, starring Damien Molony, premieres Thursday.

Ade Edmondson has shared insights into his role in the upcoming second series of the Bergerac reboot, revealing a unique agreement he and co-star Zoe Wanamaker made regarding their on-screen relationship. Edmondson, aged 69, is joining the cast as Nigel Morton, the romantic interest of Charlie Hungerford, portrayed by 76-year-old Zoe Wanamaker . Ahead of the series premiere, the actor discussed their decision to focus on a romantic storyline rather than including intimate scenes.

Edmondson mentioned a particular bed scene, stating it was merely a shot of them in bed, adding that they mutually felt explicit intimacy wasn't necessary for their characters. The decision was rooted in a desire to present a more relatable and perhaps understated portrayal of romance. This approach, he said, was validated by the director's positive reaction to the scene's simplicity. Edmondson, who is married to Jennifer Saunders, also offered a glimpse into Wanamaker's personality, describing her as 'mad as a box of frogs' while highlighting the educational value of working alongside such a talented actress. He emphasized that the collaboration was a learning experience for him. \The original Bergerac series, which starred John Nettles as detective Jim Bergerac, was a huge success on the BBC from 1981 to 1991. The show gained popularity due to its intriguing subplots about Bergerac's love life and its picturesque Jersey locations. The reboot, which began in 2025, sees Damien Molony take on the role of the detective. The series boasts a strong ensemble cast, including Robert Gilbert, Lesley Sharp, Charles Dale, Turlough Convery, Georgina Rich, and Jonathan Aris. The plot of the second series sees Bergerac tentatively navigating the dating scene, encouraged by Kim, while still coping with the loss of his wife. However, his life takes an unexpected turn when he connects with Nicola, a visitor to the island. As their relationship begins to blossom, Bergerac is drawn into a new investigation when a groom is found murdered at a wedding. The victim's last words may hold the key to uncovering the killer's identity, and the new series promises thrilling developments for the characters and the plot. The reboot maintains the elements that made the original series so captivating, including the focus on complex relationships and solving mysterious crimes. \The premiere of the second series of the Bergerac reboot on U&Drama on Thursday is highly anticipated. The return of the show, with its beloved characters and intriguing storylines, is sure to be a success. Viewers are invited to participate in a discussion about whether older actors should avoid intimate scenes on screen or if age adds more meaning to romance. The focus on character development and the actors' approaches on set highlights a sensitivity and careful consideration to creating a relatable and engaging series for audiences of all ages, creating a fresh take on the original series and its themes. The choice to avoid explicit intimacy scenes in favor of a romantic storyline reflects a broader trend in television toward a more nuanced and thoughtful portrayal of relationships, focusing on emotional connection over physical intimacy. The cast and production team are focused on retaining the essence of the original series while updating the format to fit the present day. This second series of Bergerac promises to bring the audience back to the charm and suspense of the first





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Bergerac Ade Edmondson Zoe Wanamaker Television Reboot Romance Intimacy U&Drama

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