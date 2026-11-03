Adelaide University My Cancer Exercise Program Cuts Costs for Patients

Adelaide University My Cancer Exercise Program offers tailored fitness sessions for $5 to support cancer recovery. This initiative improves physical and mental health for participants through supervised student-led classes.

Adelaide University has launched the My Cancer Exercise Program (My CEP), a specialized initiative designed to make tailored physical activity affordable for individuals undergoing cancer treatment. The program, which was reviewed on November 2, 2026, allows participants to attend supervised group classes for just $5 per session. This significant cost reduction addresses a major barrier to healthcare access, ensuring that financial constraints do not prevent patients from utilizing exercise as a critical component of their recovery journey.

How My CEP Delivers Safe Exercise

My CEP operates through a structured model that prioritizes safety and individualization for patients with complex health needs. Led by final-year Clinical Exercise Physiology students under the direct supervision of an Accredited Exercise Physiologist, the program delivers care in a controlled academic setting. Participants engage in small group classes comprising a maximum of five individuals at Adelaide University's City East Exercise Physiology Clinic. Each session is individually tailored to the specific physical condition, treatment stage, and overall health of the participant, ensuring that the intensity and type of exercise are both safe and achievable for their unique circumstances.

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The curriculum includes an initial consultation to assess medical history, followed by ten group classes, and concludes with an individual discharge plan. These 45-minute sessions are scheduled twice per week, with slots available on Mondays at 9:15am and Fridays at 12:30pm. To ensure medical safety, participants must provide written clearance from their Medical Oncologist or General Practitioner before joining the program. This rigorous oversight mechanism guarantees that the physical demands placed on patients are compatible with their current medical status and treatment protocols.

Expert Views on Cancer Treatment Adjuncts

Rebecca Dostan, an Adelaide University lecturer and the program lead, emphasizes that prescribed exercise is an essential element of modern cancer care, despite the natural fatigue associated with treatment. She notes that cancer and its therapies take an enormous toll on the body, often making exercise seem like the last priority for exhausted patients. However, Dostan explains that tailored programs help manage side effects, maintain strength and function, and significantly improve overall quality of life. The program creates a safe, supervised environment where individuals can exercise at levels appropriate for their specific cancer type, symptoms, and health status, rather than following a generic fitness routine.

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Clinical research strongly supports the inclusion of physical activity in cancer management protocols. Studies indicate that exercise serves as an effective adjunct therapy, reducing the relative risk of cancer recurrence by 21-35% and cancer mortality by 28-44%. Beyond survival statistics, exercise improves treatment-related side effects such as chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, enhances bone health, boosts sleep quality, mitigates cardiotoxicity, and counteracts skeletal and muscle wasting syndromes. These data points validate the program's approach of integrating physical therapy into holistic cancer care plans.

Student Learning and Patient Empowerment

My CEP provides a dual benefit by offering invaluable learning experiences for Adelaide University's fourth-year Clinical Exercise Physiology students. Rebecca Dostan highlights that delivering the program allows students to apply their academic skills in real-world scenarios involving people with complex and changing health needs. Because students are continuously supervised by accredited professionals, participants receive high-quality, individualized support while students gain meaningful clinical experience that prepares them for future careers. This mentorship model ensures that the educational mission of the university directly translates into tangible health improvements for the local community.

Jessie Marshall, a mother diagnosed with hormone-positive metastatic breast cancer in March this year, serves as a primary example of the program's impact. Referred to My CEP by her McGrath Foundation Breast Cancer Nurse, Marshall is undergoing ongoing treatment to manage the spread of cancer from her breast to her bones. She manages significant challenges including fatigue, nausea, and medically induced menopause. Despite the incurable nature of her diagnosis, Marshall reports that the program has made a significant difference to her physical and mental wellbeing, helping her build strength and confidence.

Marshall admits that she never imagined doing more exercise in her life after receiving her diagnosis, yet she now looks forward to her weekly sessions. She describes feeling stronger physically and mentally, noting that building bone strength is critical for her overall health while she fights the disease. Marshall also values the interaction with the students, praising their enthusiasm and the different insights they share during each session. Her experience illustrates how the program fosters a supportive community that empowers patients to take an active role in managing their health outcomes during difficult medical transitions.