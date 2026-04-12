Adele Attends Coachella to Watch Justin Bieber's Set, While Bieber's Performance Draws Criticism

Adele made a rare appearance at Coachella to watch Justin Bieber's performance, alongside her son Angelo. While her presence was met with excitement, Bieber's set, which included streaming music from his laptop, received mixed reactions from fans.

Adele made a rare public appearance at Coachella this weekend, attending Justin Bieber 's set with her son Angelo. The renowned singer, 37, kept a low profile as she navigated the festival grounds, dressed in a comfortable black suit. She completed her look with ballet flats and eye-catching gold earrings. Adele shares Angelo, 13, with her ex-husband Simon Konecki, from whom she divorced in 2021.

Her partner, sports agent Rich Paul, 45, was not present with her in Palm Springs for the festival, they were last seen together attending multiple NBA games in Los Angeles. This outing marks a significant, yet casual, event for the singer, known for maintaining a degree of privacy, especially when it comes to her personal life. The appearance allowed fans to catch a glimpse of her supporting her son and enjoying the festival atmosphere, even though the overall vibe was relaxed. The presence of Adele, a global music icon, at the event undoubtedly drew extra attention, highlighting the celebrity-filled nature of Coachella and the appeal of the performing artists. Justin Bieber's highly anticipated comeback performance at Coachella, dubbed 'Bieberchella' by eager fans, unfortunately disappointed many. The artist, performing on the second day of the festival, chose a casual attire, opting for a hoodie, and utilized his laptop to stream snippets of his music. This approach, deviating from traditional high-energy stage productions, led to mixed reactions, with some fans expressing disappointment and calling the performance 'lazy'. In contrast, the first day's headliner, Sabrina Carpenter, delivered a polished performance with multiple outfit changes and impressive staging. The audience's expectations, based on Bieber's previous surprise guest appearances and the anticipation of hearing his classic hits, were not met. One can feel their dissatisfaction and the surprise the crowd felt. Many fans expressed their frustration online, questioning the performance's quality and the reported $10 million payment for the set. The differing approaches of the headliners created a stark contrast, sparking discussions about the show's value and the impact of creative choices on audience reception, this event will be remebered. Other celebrities were also seen enjoying the Coachella festival atmosphere, including actress Anya Taylor-Joy, Spice Girl Melanie C and her boyfriend Chris Dingwall, Kim Kardashian's daughter North West, Amelia Gray Hamlin and Karrueche Tran. The attendance of these figures underscored the event's status as a major gathering for celebrities, attracting a diverse crowd. These appearances, along with the performances themselves, contribute to the festival's multifaceted appeal, combining music, fashion, and celebrity culture. The reactions from fans and critics reflected a wide spectrum of opinions, highlighting the subjectivity of artistic preferences and the impact of the artist's presentation on the audience's overall experience. The contrast between the expectations and the actual performance amplified the discussions surrounding Bieber's set, making it one of the festival's most talked-about events. The event as a whole, from the performances to the celebrity sightings, continued to provide content for the media and the public, proving itself to be a cultural phenomenon





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