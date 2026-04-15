Adele Set to Release New Music and Make Acting Debut in Tom Ford's Period Drama

Singer Adele is reportedly returning to the recording studio and preparing for her acting debut in Tom Ford's upcoming film Cry To Heaven, an adaptation of Anne Rice's novel. The move comes five years after her last album and follows her Las Vegas residency, with insiders suggesting a potential shift towards acting for a more family-friendly career.

Global music phenomenon Adele is reportedly embarking on a new artistic chapter, with whispers of her return to the recording studio surfacing five years after the critically acclaimed release of her album 30. Following the conclusion of her highly successful Las Vegas residency in November 2024, the 37-year-old songstress has largely retreated from the public eye.

However, sources close to the star suggest this period of quiet has been a strategic pause, coinciding with a significant career development: her acting debut. Adele is slated to grace the silver screen in fashion designer Tom Ford's upcoming film, Cry To Heaven, sharing the marquee with notable actors Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Nicholas Hoult.

This ambitious project is an adaptation of Anne Rice's evocative 1982 novel, which delves into the intriguing and often dramatic lives of castrated opera singers, known as castrati, amidst the backdrop of feuding aristocrats in 18th-century Italy. Complementing this foray into Hollywood, it is understood that Adele will also lend her distinctive voice to the film by recording a new single, a move that has reportedly thrilled the movie's producers.

The prospect of new material from Adele is considered a rare and valuable commodity, akin to discovering gold dust, according to one insider. This source further revealed that Adele is not only contributing musically but is also intensely focused on demonstrating her acting capabilities, aiming to prove that her on-camera talent is as commanding as her renowned vocal prowess.

Adding another layer to this evolving career trajectory, an additional insider suggests that Adele, a proud alumna of the prestigious BRIT School, is contemplating a significant shift away from her primary focus on music to dedicate more time and energy to acting. This potential pivot is described as being far more compatible with her family life than the demanding nature of extensive touring. Film sets, by their nature, offer a more structured and predictable routine, allowing for concentrated periods of work in a single location, followed by promotional activities, before concluding. This offers a stark contrast to the nomadic lifestyle often associated with global musical tours.

Adele, who is a devoted mother to her 12-year-old son, Angelo, has been vocal in the past about her aversion to touring. During her final performance at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, concluding a two-year residency, she candidly expressed her motivations. She explained that the residency was a deliberate choice, partly driven by her strong dislike for touring, and more importantly, to maintain a sense of normalcy for her son. She acknowledged the sacrifices involved but emphasized her unwavering commitment to her child, stating she wouldn't trade the experience for anything and cherishing the ability to be present with him on weekends, as his attendance at shows was not always feasible. Adele conveyed her deep love and gratitude for his patience. She also hinted at a desire for change, telling her fans that she was uncertain about when she would next return to the stage, signaling a readiness for a new phase in her life and career.

Adele's personal life also presents a compelling narrative intertwined with her professional aspirations. She has openly expressed her desire to expand her family and have more children with her fiancé, Rich Paul. The couple's relationship became public knowledge in July 2021, and their engagement was confirmed by Adele herself during a concert in Munich, Germany, in August 2024. She shared her eagerness to become a mother again, humorously noting her practice of jotting down potential baby names whenever she encountered them. The decision to pursue acting is seen by many as a perfect compromise, allowing Adele to remain deeply involved in her family life.

This career path enables her to be present for all the significant milestones, from school runs to bedtime stories, ensuring her family remains grounded. While Adele's representative has been contacted for comment, the news points towards a dynamic and multi-faceted future for the celebrated artist, blending her established musical legacy with a promising new venture in the world of cinema





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Adele New Music Acting Debut Tom Ford Cry To Heaven

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tom Kerridge urges VAT cut to save struggling hospitality sectorThe restaurateur, 52, told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr that all operators in the sector were being crushed by 'incredibly high costs', with 'many operating on costs equal to 100% of their turnover'

Read more »

Tom Holland's Mother Appears to Support Zendaya Amid Marriage Rumors and Film PromotionTom Holland's mother, Nikki, liked a post praising Zendaya for her conduct while promoting her new film, adding fuel to marriage speculation. The post compared Zendaya's interactions with co-star Robert Pattinson with other actors who were accused of fueling romance rumors to promote their films.

Read more »

BBC Morning Live doctor shares 'pinch' test for debilitating arthritisDr Tom Naylor demonstrated a simple pinch test on BBC Morning Live

Read more »

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's CinemaCon Encounter: Separate Appearances and Avoiding a ReunionTom Cruise and Nicole Kidman attended CinemaCon 2026 separately, sparking interest due to their past marriage. They both presented projects, avoided a public reunion, and were spotted in matching all-black outfits. This brought back memories of their 2001 divorce and Kidman's comments on the situation, reflecting on their individual careers and personal journeys.

Read more »

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman Attend CinemaCon 2026, Sparking Awkward Encounter RumorsThe former power couple, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, both attended the CinemaCon 2026 convention, reigniting interest in their past relationship as they promoted their upcoming projects. The actors avoided a public reunion, despite their coinciding appearances.

Read more »

Hugo Ekitike set to miss World Cup as Liverpool fear lengthy lay-offFrance forward Hugo Ekitike is expected to miss the World Cup after suffering a suspected Achilles injury during Liverpool's Champions League defeat by Paris St-Germain.

Read more »