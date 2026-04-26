ADHD Crisis in the UK: Soaring Demand, Private Profits, and NHS Strain

A surge in ADHD diagnoses is overwhelming the NHS, leading to long waiting lists and a reliance on expensive private clinics. Concerns are growing about the financial sustainability and ethical implications of this trend, as private companies profit from a public health crisis.

The United Kingdom is experiencing a significant surge in ADHD diagnoses and treatment demands, creating a strain on the National Health Service ( NHS ). Referrals for ADHD assessments have reached a staggering 20,000 per month, driven by increasing awareness and potentially broader diagnostic criteria.

However, the NHS is struggling to cope, with predicted waiting lists extending up to ten years in some areas. This crisis has led to a controversial solution: the NHS is increasingly outsourcing assessments and treatment to private clinics at substantial cost, raising concerns about financial sustainability and potential profiteering. Reports indicate that a significant portion of NHS spending on ADHD services – potentially up to one pound in every three – is now flowing to private providers.

This trend is exemplified by the success of Dr. Phil Anderton, founder of ADHD360, one of Europe’s largest ADHD clinics. Dr. Anderton and his wife recently sold ADHD360 to a private equity firm for an estimated £22.5 million, and have enjoyed considerable financial gains. While acknowledging the debilitating effects of untreated ADHD – which can lead to educational failure, unemployment, and mental health issues – critics question the financial implications of relying heavily on private providers.

The cost of disability benefits related to ADHD has tripled between 2020/21 and 2024/25, reaching £577 million. The NHS paid £128 million to independent clinics for assessments last year, a significant increase from £36 million two years prior. The business model of some private clinics, like ADHD360, has come under scrutiny. Job advertisements reveal a focus on upselling treatment plans and achieving sales targets, raising questions about whether patient care is always prioritized over profit.

ADHD360’s assessment and treatment packages range from £1,740 to £2,850. Concerns about the quality of assessments at private clinics, including ADHD360, were previously raised in a BBC Panorama investigation. Dr. Anderton terminated an interview when questioned about this investigation. The situation highlights a complex challenge: the urgent need to address the growing demand for ADHD services while ensuring affordability, quality of care, and responsible use of public funds.

The current reliance on private providers, while offering a short-term solution to lengthy waiting lists, appears to be creating a financially unsustainable and potentially ethically questionable system





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