Adidas Launches £50 Million World Cup Campaign Featuring AI-Generated David Beckham and Global Stars

Adidas unveils a star-studded £50 million advert for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring AI versions of David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane, and Alessandro del Piero. The campaign, titled Backyard Legends, also stars Timothee Chalamet, Lionel Messi, and Bad Bunny, marking the largest World Cup in history with 48 teams.

Adidas has unveiled a groundbreaking £50 million advertising campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring an AI-generated version of football legend David Beckham . The five-minute trailer, titled Backyard Legends, was released on YouTube on Thursday and showcases different AI renditions of Beckham from the 1990s and early 2000s, complete with his iconic hairstyles, including the mohawk.

The campaign, which reportedly secured Beckham a multi-million-pound fee, also stars Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet as a passionate amateur manager and narrator. The plot revolves around a street football match where a team of young prodigies, known as The Invincibles, take on global icons.

Alongside Beckham, AI versions of football legends Zinedine Zidane and Alessandro del Piero make appearances, while other world-class soccer stars like Jude Bellingham, Ousmane Dembele, Lamine Yamal, Trinity Rodman, and Florian Wirtz also feature in the commercial. Lionel Messi and Bad Bunny add further star power to the advert. Chalamet expressed his excitement about the project, stating, I used to dream of playing with these guys.

I was playing at Pier 40 as a kid, thinking about Beckhams free kicks, Del Pieros goals, and Zidanes volleys. I love this game, so its unbelievable to be doing this with Adidas, captured with the best to ever do it. The World Cup, set to begin on June 11, will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. This edition will feature an expanded format with 48 teams, making it the largest World Cup in history.

The tournament is expected to attract massive worldwide audiences, showcasing top football talent from around the globe





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