Independent MP Adnan Hussain delivers his maiden speech in the House of Commons more than 870 days after election, citing constituent engagement.

Adnan Hussain, the Independent Member of Parliament for Blackburn, delivered his maiden speech in the House of Commons during the debate on the Finance Bill on Monday. This address marks a significant milestone in his parliamentary career, occurring more than two years after his initial election victory. The delay highlights the unique circumstances surrounding his entry into Westminster, as he waited for the appropriate moment to articulate his constituency's interests formally.

Timing And Duration Of The Delay

The Independent MP for Blackburn completed his address on Monday night, concluding a wait of over 870 days since he was chosen to represent the Lancashire seat. This election occurred during the 2024 general election, where he campaigned on a pro-Gaza platform. He stands as the final member of the 332 MPs elected in July 2024 to take up their seats and deliver their first formal speech in the chamber. Sinn Fein MPs elected in the same year did not take their seats due to abstentionist policies, excluding them from this specific timeline comparison.

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Reasons For Extended Wait Period

Adnan Hussain explained that he intentionally allowed himself a two-year period to absorb the mood, needs, and wants of his constituents. The 37-year-old stated he wanted to listen and understand the challenges facing his community before considering his specific contribution on their behalf. He also cited the ever-looming threat of a snap election as a factor in deciding that the time had finally come to deliver the speech. He noted that constant reassurances were provided that no election was on the horizon at that specific moment.

Traditions And Procedural Context

A maiden speech traditionally serves as the first time a newly-elected Member of Parliament speaks in the House of Commons. This custom was relaxed in 2010 due to the large number of new MPs elected that year, allowing participation in questions to government ministers prior to the formal maiden address. Adnan Hussain has exercised this option, regularly asking questions since July 2024. However, he waited before speaking in a full debate to adhere to the guidance that such speeches should be uncontroversial and fairly brief.

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Constituency Impact And Election Margin

The Independent MP for Blackburn won his seat from Labour by a narrow margin of just 132 votes. Upon his victory, he explicitly stated that his win was for Gaza and characterized it as a protest vote against genocide. The guidance for maiden speeches typically requires a tribute to the predecessor in the seat and remarks about the constituency. This speech must be heard without interruption, with subsequent speakers praising the new MP's first contribution, a protocol that underscores the ceremonial importance of the event in the House of Commons.

Historical Comparisons And Precedents

While the delay is unusual, Adnan Hussain does not hold the record for the longest wait. Jared O'Mara, the former Sheffield Hallam MP, waited more than 13 months before making his first address in 2018. Frank Maguire, the Independent MP for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, never spoke in the House of Commons during his six-and-a-half-year tenure. Maguire infrequently attended Westminster but cast crucial votes, including abstaining in person during the no-confidence vote that brought down James Callaghan's Labour government in 1979, before his death in 1981.