Adolescence and The Celebrity Traitors Dominate BAFTA TV Craft Awards

Netflix’s ‘Adolescence’ and the BBC’s ‘The Celebrity Traitors’ were the big winners at the BAFTA TV Craft Awards, alongside recognition for emerging talent and a first look at Jack Thorne’s new drama, ‘Falling.’

The BAFTA TV Craft Awards celebrated the skilled professionals behind the screen on Sunday, with Netflix ’s ‘ Adolescence ’ and the BBC’s ‘ The Celebrity Traitors ’ leading the winners.

‘Adolescence’ added two more awards – Best Sound: Fiction and Best Director: Fiction – to its already impressive collection of eight Emmys and four Golden Globes. ‘The Celebrity Traitors’, which captivated 15 million viewers with Alan Carr’s victory for charity, secured the Entertainment Craft Team and Sound: Factual awards. The ceremony, hosted by Maisie Adams and featuring presenters like Anne Marie Duff and Owain Wyn Evans, highlighted the exceptional creativity of television craftspeople.

Beyond the headline shows, the awards also recognized emerging talent. Janice Okoh won Emerging Talent: Fiction for ‘Just Act Normal’, while Olaide Sadiq received Emerging Talent: Factual for ‘Grenfell: Uncovered’. Jack Rooke, a previous BAFTA Breakthrough winner, was honored with the Writer: Comedy award for ‘Big Boys’. The event also provided a glimpse into future programming, with Channel 4 releasing a trailer for ‘Falling’, a new drama from ‘Adolescence’ writer Jack Thorne.

‘Falling’ centers on a forbidden love between a nun, Anna (Keeley Hawes), and a priest, David (Paapa Essidu), and is already drawing comparisons to the acclaimed series ‘Fleabag’. The synopsis describes a witty and moving story about faith, love, and the challenges of defying expectations. Keeley Hawes expressed her enthusiasm for the project, stating that working with Jack Thorne again was an immediate decision, even before reading the script.

She praised the story’s beauty and found the experience of filming in a robe surprisingly liberating, allowing her to shed vanity. The drama, directed by Peter Hoar, explores the complexities of a relationship that challenges religious vows and personal beliefs.

Ollie Madden of Film4 and Channel 4 Drama described ‘Falling’ as a profoundly moving and subversive examination of religion in contemporary society, while George Ormond of The Forge emphasized the compelling nature of a love story rooted in deep faith and impossible choices. The show promises a richly rewarding and insightful exploration of love and devotion





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