Adopted baby Preston suffered systematic abuse at the hands of his adoptive parents

Preston Davey was adopted by Jamie Varley and John McGowan-Fazakerley in 2023, but within four months he was dead, having suffered systematic psychological, physical and sexual abuse at the hands of the couple.

To the outside world, they appeared the epitome of a modern family. In a seemingly loving same-sex relationship, living in an immaculate home and with respectable, professional jobs, Jamie Varley and John McGowan-Fazakerley impressed the social workers who approved them to adopt a baby, sailing through all the checks.

So when, on the weekend of March 31, 2023, Preston Davey, a beautiful, curly-haired nine-month-old was formally handed into their care, everyone was full of hope for the future. As sales manager McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, would later remark: It was magical, it was fantastic. We were so excited. The couple even had a sketch drawn of their 'perfect' family, which showed Varley, McGowan-Fazakerley, their dog and Preston walking together from behind, which they had mounted and hung on a wall.

Tragically for Preston, the magic did not last. Within four months he was dead, having suffered systematic psychological, physical and sexual abuse at the hands of the 'evil' couple. On the day he died, on July 27, 2023, Preston had been sexually assaulted twice by secondary school teacher Varley, 37, in an unspeakable manner, the details of which are unprintable in a family newspaper.

Sustaining unsurvivable internal injuries, doctors were immediately suspicious of Varley's claims that Preston accidentally drowned in the bath while his back was turned. A post-mortem confirmed he had no water in his lungs and that he had been smothered - either by a hand over his nose or mouth, or, more likely, the insertion of an object or body part into his mouth.

The examination also found more than 30 visible bruises and other internal injuries, including an unusual bruise to the back of his throat and another to his bladder, plus a human bite mark to his bottom. This week, as Varley was convicted of Preston's sex abuse and murder, and McGowan-Fazakerley found guilty of sexual assault and being complicit in his death, serious questions are inevitably being asked about how two men were able to abuse a baby under the noses of social workers.

Preston was taken to hospital three times in six weeks, including with a broken arm, but no further action was ever taken. Were social workers and other healthcare professionals too easily taken in by the lies of the middle-class pair and blinded by a desire to promote diversity?

As a senior social work source told the Daily Mail: In my experience, social workers can find it difficult to confront same-sex adoptive parents, due to a fear of being seen as politically incorrect. Have the social workers been too easily manipulated by these men's lies?

Oldham Council, which was responsible for Preston because his adoption had not been finalised when he died, says no staff have been disciplined or sacked following the infant's death but insists an independent child safeguarding practice review is being carried out and will report in due course. For Preston, it was a desperately tragic end to a short life that also had its roots in depravity.

In an extraordinary twist revealed today by the Daily Mail, his mother was forced to give him up for adoption because of her own murderous past. Sarah Davey, now 42, had been recalled to prison shortly after Preston was conceived in 2021, under the terms of a life licence for the callous murder of 71-year-old Lily Lilley when she was a teenager.

CCTV shows a paramedic carrying Preston into the hospital while Varley, left, and McGowan-Fazakerley follow Varley outside Blackpool Victoria Hospital. He told doctors Preston accidentally drowned in the bath while his back was turned. Davey's mother, Debbie, 66, would have been considered a candidate to adopt her grandson. But she was diagnosed with breast cancer shortly before his birth, in June 2022, meaning there was little option but for him to be placed into care.

Debbie has called for those responsible for placing him with Varley and McGowan-Fazakerley to be sacked. Everyone involved with Preston is still working. That's not right. Mrs Davey added: Social services might have been hesitant to take action when they saw Preston because they may have been accused of being homophobic.

They didn't see through them and see what was going on. She also believes the couple had a 'sinister plan' for Preston and purposely set out to adopt a baby to carry out their sick sexual fantasies. While police say they found no evidence that was the case, they admit they cannot discount it either. Varley did have a secret cache of pornographic photographs in a locked file on his mobile phone





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Preston Davey Jamie Varley John Mcgowan-Fazakerley Adoption Abuse Murder Sex Abuse

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jamie Varley guilty of murdering 13-month-old adopted child Preston DaveyThe pair both denied all the charges against them throughout the gruelling six-week-long trial

Read more »

Teacher guilty of abusing and murdering adopted baby boyPreston Davey died after months of sexual and physical abuse at the hands of Jamie Varley.

Read more »

Teacher guilty of murdering tragic baby Preston DaveyPreston Davey when collapsed at the home of Jamie Varley, 37, and John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32

Read more »

Jamie Varley guilty of murdering 13-month-old adopted baby Preston DaveyHigh school teacher Jamie Varley, 37, has been found guilty at Preston Crown Court of the murder of adopted 13-month-old Preston Davey, and his partner John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, has been convicted of allowing the death of the child

Read more »