Adoptive Father and Boyfriend Found Guilty of Murdering 13-Month-Old Baby

Jamie Varley, 37, and John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, were found guilty of the murder and sexual abuse of 13-month-old baby Preston Davey. The abuse was documented in several videos and photographs found on Varley's mobile phone. The videos showed Varley deliberately keeping Preston awake on the eve of his first birthday by playing loud music and shouting 'Boo' to startle him.

A 13-month-old baby, Preston Davey , was subjected to extreme psychological torture and sexual abuse by his adoptive father, Jamie Varley , 37, and his boyfriend, John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, before being murdered.

The abuse was documented in several videos and photographs found on Varley's mobile phone. The videos showed Varley deliberately keeping Preston awake on the eve of his first birthday by playing loud music and shouting 'Boo' to startle him. In another video, Preston is seen playing with a large wooden abacus on top of a toy box, but he cries as the lid of the box tumbles onto his head.

Varley can be heard saying 'oopsie' before going to Preston's aid. The videos were taken just six weeks before Preston's death. Preston was repeatedly sexually abused and murdered, with 40 separate injuries found on his body. Varley sent the videos to McGowan-Fazakerley, who was away on a work trip, and even played them to nurses at Blackpool Victoria Hospital to show how Preston had sustained bruises on his forehead.

However, he failed to tell them that the videos had been taken 12 days earlier and couldn't have caused the injury. The investigation into Preston's death was led by Detective Chief Inspector Andy Fallows, who described the abuse and murder as 'one of the most harrowing' cases he had ever investigated.

Varley and McGowan-Fazakerley were found guilty of Preston's murder and sexual abuse, with the court hearing that they had presented themselves as a 'perfect family' on social media, but in reality, they were a couple who lived in a 'show home' and were 'sick' of being left at home to care for Preston alone. Varley took hundreds of pictures of Preston after he came to live with the couple, but alongside images of him playing and smiling, there were darker, indecent photographs on Varley's mobile phone.

These included pictures of Preston being sexually assaulted in his cot, with his genitals deliberately exposed, and of his injured bottom, which the couple kept as trophies of their sexual abuse. The court heard that Varley and McGowan-Fazakerley wanted a child as a 'fashion accessory' to fit in with their Instagram lifestyle, and the truth behind their picture-perfect facade was far more sinister than that





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Jamie Varley John Mcgowan-Fazakerley Preston Davey Murder Sexual Abuse Psychological Torture

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