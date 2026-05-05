Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman Shine at the Met Gala 2026

Adrien Brody and his partner Georgina Chapman made a glamorous appearance at the Met Gala, with Chapman stunning in a gold gown. The event, co-chaired by Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams, celebrated 'Costume Art' and the relationship between fashion and the body.

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman made a striking appearance at the Met Gala 2026 in New York City on Monday, showcasing a blend of elegance and style.

Chapman, 50, captivated onlookers in a stunning gold gown featuring a shimmering design and a delicate sheer skirt. Brody, 53, complemented her look with a sharp ensemble of black leather trousers and a tailored suit. Their appearance marked another public display of affection for the couple, who began their relationship in 2019 following Chapman’s separation from Harvey Weinstein in 2017, amidst serious allegations of sexual harassment and abuse.

The Met Gala, officially known as the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit, is an annual fundraising event held on the first Monday in May. This year’s theme, 'Costume Art,' and dress code, 'Fashion Is Art,' challenged attendees to explore the intersection of fashion and artistic expression, viewing the human body as a canvas for design. The event was co-chaired by a prominent trio: Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams, alongside Vogue’s global editorial director, Anna Wintour.

This marks Williams’ first time leading the gala, while Kidman has previously co-chaired in 2003 and 2005, and Beyonce served as an honorary chair in 2013. The gala serves as a significant financial contributor to the museum, providing crucial funding for the Costume Institute.

The accompanying exhibition, set to debut in the Met’s new Conde M. Nast Galleries, will explore the relationship between fashion and the body through three distinct categories: the classical and nude body, ageing and pregnant bodies, and the anatomical body. The exhibit is generously sponsored by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez, who also serve as honorary co-chairs.

Curator Andrew Bolton emphasized that fashion achieves artistic status through its connection to the body, not in spite of it. The event also featured a host committee including Anthony Vaccarello, Zoe Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Angela Bassett, and many other notable figures. The 'Costume Art' exhibition will be open to the public from May 10, 2026, to January 10, 2027, following the gala on May 4.

This year’s gala is particularly noteworthy as it is the first since Anna Wintour stepped down as editor-in-chief of American Vogue after a remarkable 37-year tenure, though she remains heavily involved as global director and chief content officer. The event’s success is largely attributed to Wintour’s vision, transforming it into the high-profile celebrity spectacle it is today.

Last year’s gala saw lower attendance, potentially due to the sensitive nature of the theme, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' which focused on Black dandyism and its socio-political context





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