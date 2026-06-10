Adrien Brody Spotted on Father-Son Outing with Georgina Chapman's Child as Harvey Weinstein Comments on Role

Actor Adrien Brody was seen on a casual outing with Georgina Chapman's 13-year-old son, Dashiell, in New York City, showcasing their close bond. This comes after Chapman's ex-husband, Harvey Weinstein, stated he is happy Brody has taken on a fatherly role for his children while he remains imprisoned on sex crime convictions.

Adrien Brody was seen on an outing in New York City with Georgina Chapman 's son Dashiell , highlighting their close, father-son bond. The 53-year-old actor held hands with the 13-year-old as they ran errands in Manhattan.

Chapman, Brody's partner, was not present. She shares Dashiell and a 15-year-old daughter, India, with her ex-husband, Harvey Weinstein. This public display of affection comes after Weinstein recently expressed his feelings about another man playing a paternal role for his children. The convicted sex offender scored a legal victory on May 15 when a judge declared a third mistrial in his ongoing New York rape trial, following a surprise appellate court decision last year that overturned his previous convictions.

Despite this legal development, Weinstein remains incarcerated, serving separate sentences from California and New York convictions. The sighting occurred just one day after Brody and Chapman were photographed taking Dashiell to watch game three of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs. Both Brody and the teenager dressed casually for their time out.

Brody wore a navy T-shirt with tonal stripes, matching sweatpants, chunky black-and-white Christian Dior sneakers, a black trucker hat, and large square-frame sunglasses. He also had a black gaiter rolled down around his neck and sported a brace on his right hand and forearm. Dashiell wore a white-and-blue graphic NYC T-shirt, baggy jeans, and black sneakers with pale pink laces.

Chapman, who founded the fashion label Marchesa, separated from Weinstein in 2017 after decades-long allegations of sexual harassment and abuse were exposed. She began dating Brody in 2019, and he has since become a central father figure in the lives of Dashiell and India. Brody tends to keep this family dynamic private but did mention the children during his Oscars acceptance speech last year, revealing they call him 'Popsy.

' In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Weinstein claimed he is 'happy' about Brody's role. 'No! I was happy. It's good that my kids have someone in their lives,' Weinstein said when asked if he was upset by the Oscars mention.

He added, 'And Georgina suffered terribly because of me. I'm glad she's finally found some happiness.

' While Weinstein alleged Chapman still allows him to see the children, she is reportedly not on speaking terms with him. Weinstein also commented on how Marchesa was 'punished' by Hollywood after the scandal, noting that many A-list actresses who wore her designs stopped doing so





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