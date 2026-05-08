Adrien Fourmaux Leads Rally Portugal After Strong Morning Performance

Hyundai’s Adrien Fourmaux overtook overnight leader Oliver Solberg to take the lead in Rally Portugal after a dominant morning performance. Sami Pajari and Sebastien Ogier followed closely, while Thierry Neuville and Dani Sordo faced handling and tyre-related challenges.

Hyundai’s Adrien Fourmaux made a strong comeback to take the lead in Rally Portugal after overnight leader Oliver Solberg faced difficulties maintaining his pace during Friday morning’s stages.

Fourmaux began the day just 3.4 seconds behind Solberg but quickly overtook the Toyota driver in the first stage of the demanding seven-stage schedule. With consistent top-three performances across the three stages, Fourmaux built a 7.7-second lead by the midday service break, where only minor adjustments to the cars are permitted.

'It's a very good start to the rally. We have had some good strategy decisions and that was a team effort. Very positive,' Fourmaux remarked, highlighting the collective work behind his success. The 7.7-second advantage was over Toyota’s Sami Pajari, who emerged as the standout performer of the morning loop.

The Finnish driver had struggled with balance issues on Thursday, finishing sixth, but overnight adjustments to his GR Yaris significantly improved his performance. Pajari set the fastest times in stage four (Mortagua) and stage five (Arganil), propelling him into second place.

'Yesterday wasn't the best. We tried to find something more for today,' said Pajari.

'At least the feeling is really nice, it feels good in the car. The times have been nice today. We will try to keep the same speed.

' Meanwhile, nine-time world champion and seven-time Portugal winner Sebastien Ogier expressed frustration with the handling of his Toyota GR Yaris throughout the morning. Although improvements were made as the loop progressed, Ogier remained 8.0 seconds behind the lead in third place.

'We need to make some changes because the pace is not what I'd like to have,' Ogier admitted. Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville also battled with handling issues, reporting understeer and oversteer problems. Despite these challenges, the 2024 world champion managed to win stage six (Lousa) by 0.4 seconds over Ogier, moving into fourth overall, 8.2 seconds behind the lead. After leading the rally on Thursday night, Solberg dropped to fifth place after struggling to find pace in his GR Yaris.

The Swede described the car’s feel as 'horrendous' and acknowledged a mistake in his tyre choice, opting for more hard-compound tyres than soft.

'Yesterday had much more grip and the car was better. Not a perfect tyre choice, but that was my mistake,' Solberg reflected. Solberg was not alone in regretting his tyre selection. Hyundai’s Dani Sordo had intended to take more soft tyres than hard but ended up with the opposite due to a team error during the previous night’s tyre fitting.

The Spaniard was visibly frustrated by the mistake and narrowly avoided a significant error when he overshot due to the lack of grip from the tyres. Toyota’s Elfyn Evans and Takamoto Katsuta faced the toughest conditions as road openers, while M-Sport-Ford’s Josh McErlean led the team’s charge in ninth place, 3.8 seconds ahead of teammate Jon Armstrong. Martins Sesks rounded out the top eleven in the third Ford Puma.

The crews are set to tackle four more stages in the afternoon as the rally continues





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Rally Portugal Adrien Fourmaux Oliver Solberg Sami Pajari Sebastien Ogier

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