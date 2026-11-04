Adult Autism Diagnoses Surge Tenfold in UK Since 2010

A major study reveals adult autism diagnoses in Britain have increased tenfold since 2010, driven largely by young women with co-occurring mental health conditions.

Diagnoses of adult autism have rocketed tenfold in Britain since 2010, according to one of the largest studies of its kind. The surge is largely being driven by young women who also have conditions like ADHD, anxiety and depression. Cases increased rapidly in the UK after 2020, sparking debate among experts about the causes.

Study Data and Demographic Shifts

The study, published in BMJ Mental Health, analysed health records from more than 33 million adults in the UK and Sweden between 2010 and 2023. Of those, more than 24.5 million were from the UK. By the end of the study, 241,936 people had an autism diagnosis: 141,119 in the UK and 100,817 in Sweden.

Also read Psychologist Explains Hyperlexia and Its Link to Autism

Researchers used a method known as person-years, which tracks how often new diagnoses occur over time. Using this method, the rate of new autism diagnoses rose from 0.6 to 6.4 per 10,000 person-years between 2010 and 2023, a ten-fold increase. This equates to fewer than one in every 10,000 adults receiving a new autism diagnosis at the start of the study period, rising to more than six in every 10,000 by the end.

In addition, around 4 per cent of 16 to 20-year-olds in the UK had a diagnosis, said the researchers, a figure higher than previous estimates. The research also found that diagnoses among women increased. Newly diagnosed adults were also far more likely to have a history of mental health conditions.

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Rise in Co-occurring Mental Health Conditions

In the UK, those diagnosed with autism with a previous diagnosis of anxiety rose from around 29 per cent in 2010 to 58 per cent in 2023. Rates of depression and ADHD among the newly diagnosed also increased. Strikingly, conditions traditionally linked to autism became less common among those newly diagnosed.

The proportion with a previous diagnosis of epilepsy fell from around 10 per cent to 4 per cent, while intellectual disability also became less common. Researchers said the characteristics of adults receiving a diagnosis had changed dramatically since 2010. Experts not involved in the study said the findings provide further evidence of differences between autism diagnosed in childhood and in adulthood.

Diverging Expert Opinions on Causes

Autism research pioneer Professor Dame Uta Frith, emeritus professor of cognitive development at University College London, said: New findings emerging from this study suggest that the late diagnosed group has distinct demographics, which may provide clues to the causes for its rise. They hint at cultural changes in the meaning and use of the autism label rather than biological changes.

Others said the study showed medics are now better at detecting autism in women. Essentially, the study shows how diagnostic practices have changed, said Dr Rachel Moseley, principal academic in psychology at Bournemouth University. But it does not tell us that autism is overdiagnosed or that these diagnostic changes are a bad thing, as the authors acknowledge.

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The researchers themselves suggested the rise could reflect better recognition, awareness and discussion of autism, as well as changes in diagnostic practice. Just last month, Professor Frith told the Daily Mail that the rise in ADHD and autism diagnoses was being fuelled by the marketing strategies of private clinics that convince Britons that they have a disorder for profit.

Clinical Concerns and Support Needs

Alongside clinical psychologist Dr Naomi Fisher, she warned of a wild west of private providers, accusing them of exploiting vulnerable adults who are seeking self-understanding and identity. But Dr Hannah Bowers, a behavioural scientist at the University of Southampton, stressed that many autistic people genuinely need a diagnosis to get adequate care.

In our own research, autistic adults have described their mental health difficulties as intertwined with their autism and that this makes getting support really challenging, she added. The ongoing debate highlights the complex interplay between medical recognition, cultural shifts, and the commercialization of neurodiversity assessments in modern healthcare systems.