Adult Star Lena The Plug Files for Divorce from Husband Adam Grandmaison

Adult star Lena The Plug has filed for divorce from her husband Adam Grandmaison, better known by his stage name Adam22, after just three years of marriage.

Adult star Lena The Plug has filed for divorce from her husband Adam Grandmaison , better known by his stage name Adam22 , after just three years of marriage.

According to sources, Lena, real name Lena Nersesian, filed on Monday, which just so happened to mark her 35th birthday. She requested full legal and physical custody of their five-year-old daughter Parker. Lena, 35, and Adam, 42, are one of porn's power couples thanks to their X-rated podcast Plug Talk, which streams on OnlyFans. Adam also hosts the wildly successful hip-hop and pop culture podcast No Jumper, which has almost five million subscribers on YouTube.

The couple's relationship was open on both ends, with the pair regularly having threesomes with female porn stars as part of their Plug Talk show on OnlyFans. Adam previously claimed that having threesomes with Lena had helped their marriage and sex life. The couple's openness even extended to a viral sex stunt where Lena had sex with male porn star Jason Luv.

After the scene, Lena raised eyebrows after sharing that she was 'in pain for days' because Jason's penis was 'bigger' than Adam's - before admitting that she wanted to have a threesome with the two men. Adam, who was present for the interview, did not react to his wife's answer, keeping a straight face as he stared ahead.

Jason also publicly bragged that he was better in bed than Adam said that he had done a better job at satisfying Lena between the sheets. Discussing the experience in an interview with Adin Ross at the time, Lena said, 'I have had sex with one person for seven years, and although Adam is very exciting to me sexually, a new experience is always going to be a little more interesting and different.

' The couple's openness has been a subject of discussion, with some praising their honesty and others criticizing their decision to share intimate details of their relationship. Lena's decision to file for divorce has left fans and followers wondering what the future holds for the power couple. As the divorce proceedings continue, it remains to be seen how the couple's openness will affect their relationship and their public image





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Lena The Plug Adam Grandmaison Adam22 Plug Talk No Jumper Onlyfans Divorce Power Couple

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