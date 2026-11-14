Adult Toy Sales Surge as Kidult Market Reaches Record Highs in 2026

UK toy sales to adults rise 15 percent in 2026 as kidults drive market growth, with nostalgia and social media fueling demand for collectibles and building sets.

The UK toy market is experiencing a significant demographic shift this festive season, with adult consumers now driving unprecedented growth in the sector. According to new market data specialists Circana, one in five toys sold this Christmas is purchased for adults, marking a pivotal change in consumer behavior. This trend is reshaping retail strategies and product development across the industry, moving beyond traditional children's offerings to capture a lucrative adult demographic.

Kidult Demand Fuels Market Growth

Overall sales in Britain's toy market have increased by 13 percent during the first nine months of 2026, representing the fastest growth rate seen in a decade. This expansion is largely attributed to a 15 percent year-on-year rise in sales to kidults, defined as adults who play with or collect toys. Approximately 20 percent of all toys are now purchased for individuals over the age of 18, while a third of total sales are directed toward toys for those over 12. This surge indicates a structural change in how consumers view play and collecting, with adults actively participating in markets previously reserved for children.

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Nostalgia and Social Media Drivers

Key factors driving this boom include nostalgia for 1980s and 1990s brands and the influence of social media trends. Retailers have relaunched iconic lines such as Tamagotchi, Pokémon, and Hot Wheels to attract older buyers seeking familiar comforts. Additionally, Bia Bezamat of Kantar explains that kidults view these items as an escape from online pressures, participating in a wider treatonomics trend where people seek small, attainable moments of joy. The rise of unboxing videos on social platforms further encourages younger adults to collect and share their purchases, creating a visible community around these products.

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Stakeholder Positions and Market Analysis

Industry stakeholders report that kidults now outnumber pre-schoolers as the single biggest group for toy sales at manufacturer Paladone. Wordpanel Plus by Numerator analysis reveals that people in their 20s and 30s without children are the fastest-growing demographic, with sales to this group rising 20 percent year-on-year to reach £940 million in the UK by October 2026. Retailers like The Entertainer have launched dedicated kidult sections, with Christmas specials featuring mindful building activities and display-worthy items. These retailers expect high demand for premium construction sets aimed at older demographics.

High-Value Products and Future Outlook

Predicted bestsellers highlight the premium nature of this market segment, including Lego's Botanicals range for over-18s and the £120 E.T. The Extra Terrestrial Lego model set. The Entertainer also anticipates strong sales for Meccano Aston Martin Aramco Formula One and Ducati Monster motorbike sets priced at £180 and £40 respectively. Crayola's All Grown Up range targets adults seeking creative outlets away from screens and AI, emphasizing a lifelong journey of creativity. As these trends continue, the toy industry is likely to sustain its focus on adult consumers, integrating high-value collectibles and nostalgic brands into its core business model for the foreseeable future.