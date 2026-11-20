Evotec introduces a novel off-the-shelf CAR T-cell therapy using iPSC-derived gamma delta T cells to treat hepatocellular carcinoma, addressing limitations of current treatments like high cost and poor solid tumor efficacy through advanced genetic engineering and xeno-free bioprocessing.

Autologous chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies have established themselves as a cornerstone in the treatment of hematological malignancies, offering significant therapeutic benefits to patients suffering from blood cancers.

However, the widespread adoption of these treatments is currently hindered by substantial logistical and financial barriers. The process requires personalized manufacturing for each patient, which leads to significant delays in providing treatment to those in urgent need.

Also read GTA 6 Car Stealing Mechanics Guide

Allogeneic donor-derived CAR T cells promise greater availability

Furthermore, the high costs associated with autologous cell therapies create accessibility issues, limiting their availability to only certain healthcare systems and patient populations. In response to these limitations, the medical research community has increasingly turned its attention toward allogeneic donor-derived CAR T cells. These off-the-shelf alternatives promise greater availability and reduced costs. Despite their potential, the efficacy of allogeneic CAR T cells has historically remained modest, particularly when applied to solid tumors.

The primary reasons for this limited success are insufficient tumor infiltration, the risk of allorejection by the patient's immune system, and the rapid functional exhaustion of the T cells within the hostile tumor microenvironment. To overcome these persistent challenges, newly developed approaches to in vivo CAR T therapies aim to eliminate the need for ex vivo manufacturing entirely. While these novel strategies hold promise, they currently require extensive validation regarding safety, efficacy, and therapeutic control.

Advertisement

A particularly convincing alternative in this landscape is the development of allogeneic induced pluripotent stem cell-derived CAR T cells. This approach enables the creation of cost-efficient, unlimited, and homogeneous off-the-shelf products with a strictly defined phenotype and genotype. The amenability of iPSC-derived CAR T cells to extensive genetic engineering allows for rational customization tailored to specific disease challenges. Such customization can include engineering resistance to tumor microenvironment-mediated suppression and improving tumor trafficking capabilities.

iPSC-derived options offer precision for hepatocellular carcinoma treatment

This level of control and precision is not feasible with primary T cells sourced from patients or healthy donors, making iPSC-derived options uniquely advantageous for creating consistent, high-quality therapeutic products. A specific and critical application of this technology is in the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma, which remains largely incurable at advanced stages and is a leading cause of cancer-related mortality worldwide. To address this unmet medical need, a scalable and xeno-free bioprocessing platform has been developed.

This platform facilitates the generation of immune-shielded, tumor microenvironment-resistant iPSC-derived CAR gamma delta T cells. These cells combine the favorable safety profile and intrinsic tissue infiltration abilities of gamma delta T cells with a proprietary HCC-targeting CAR and an advanced immune-shielding strategy. The manufacturing process involves GMP-compatible gene editing, where iPSCs are modified to introduce the HCC-targeting CAR, a gamma delta TCR, and immune-shielding modifications.

Final product includes safety switches for therapeutic intervention

These edited cells are then differentiated into hematopoietic progenitor cells and subsequently into mature CAR i gamma delta T cells. The final product is devoid of HLA surface display, includes mechanisms to prevent allorecognition by natural killer cells, and incorporates safety switches for therapeutic intervention. This comprehensive approach represents a significant step forward in providing safe, efficacious, and cost-competitive cell therapies for solid tumors.