Advert Banned for Misleading Link Between Wood Burners and Pollution

Brighton & Hove City Council's advert has been banned for suggesting a direct link between the use of wood burners and open fires and an increase in pollution.

An advert for Brighton & Hove City Council has been banned for suggesting a direct link between the use of wood burners and open fires and an increase in pollution.

The digital poster included a graphic of a wood-burning stove emitting smoke in the shape of an adult and child, and the text: 'Harmful particle pollution near 4 city primary schools was 78% higher last winter compared with last summer. Wood burners and open fires. The cosy killer.

' The council stated that the ad was part of a campaign to raise awareness of the damaging impact of particulate matter (PM) pollution from domestic wood burning, including open fires and wood burners. They compared pollution levels in two parts of the year - one covering winter months when wood burners and open fires were used more often and the other covering the warmer April to October.

Across all eight monitoring sites PM2.5 pollution was 91% higher in period one than period two. The same results showed a 79% increase across the four primary schools between the two periods. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said the ad implied there was a direct causal link between the use of wood burners and open fires, and the claimed increase in particulate pollution, and that those heat sources were the sole cause of the increase.

The ASA found that additional evidence supplied by the council did not make findings on the claimed increase in particulate pollution at the primary schools referenced in the ad. The ASA concluded: 'The ad implied that wood burners and open fires were the cause of the claimed increase in particulate pollution around four city primary schools.

Banning the ad, the ASA said: 'We told Brighton & Hove City Council to ensure that robust evidence was held to substantiate any claims where a direct causal link between the use of wood burners and open fires and an increase in particle pollution was stated or implied.

' Councillor Tim Rowkins, cabinet member for net zero and environmental services at Brighton & Hove City Council, said: 'We have clear and detailed local data that shows the impact that burning solid fuels has on air quality in our densely populated urban areas





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Wood Burners Pollution Brighton & Hove City Council Advertising Standards Authority

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