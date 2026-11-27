Jason Poole advocates for AdVIC's new guide to help children cope with the trauma of losing a parent to homicide, sharing his family's personal story of grief.

Jason Poole recently marked a painful milestone when his sister Jennifer Poole would have turned thirty years old. Rather than a traditional celebration, the Poole family visited a cemetery to lay flowers on her grave before attending a dinner where they honored her memory with a framed photograph. Jennifer was murdered by her ex-partner Gavin Murphy in her home in 2021, an act for which Murphy received a mandatory life sentence. This violent event left Jennifer's two children, now aged eight and twelve, without their mother and thrust the entire family into a complex journey of grief and trauma.

Addressing Unique Homicide Trauma In Children

Poole, who serves as a board member for AdVIC, is highlighting a critical resource designed to assist families navigating the aftermath of such a tragedy. AdVIC has released a new booklet titled Healing After Homicide - Caring for Young Children and Adolescents. This publication represents a first-of-its-kind resource in Ireland aimed at providing guidance to parents, guardians, teachers, and professionals. The guide focuses on supporting children who have lost a loved one to homicide, addressing the specific psychological challenges that arise from violent death.

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The booklet distinguishes the experience of homicide bereavement from other forms of loss, such as illness or natural causes. Poole explains that children must process not only deep grief but also trauma, confusion, and the intrusive nature of criminal investigations. Unlike deaths that occur privately, homicide cases often involve intense media coverage and public scrutiny. The guide offers strategies for having honest, age-appropriate conversations and helps adults recognize behavioral changes in young people, ensuring they feel safe during the court proceedings and their aftermath.

Family Perspectives On Managing Grief And Media

Poole, a deputy headmaster at a secondary school in Dublin, emphasizes that the trauma of homicide has lasting impacts that require careful management. He notes that society often assumes children are resilient enough to handle these events independently, but they require structured support to process their emotions. The Poole family has taken specific measures to protect Jennifer's children from online exposure. They have been reluctant to provide the children with mobile phones or tablets to prevent them from searching for details about their mother's murder and the court case involving Gavin Murphy.

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The family creates structured moments to honor Jennifer's memory while managing the children's emotional needs. During the recent birthday observance, the family gathered at the graveyard with music, gifts, and balloons. They then moved to a restaurant where the children felt their mother's presence through the shared photo and the family's collective remembrance. Poole stresses that maintaining these routines and open dialogues is essential for helping children understand that their mother is not forgotten, even though she is physically absent.

Professional Guidance For Long Term Support Systems

The newly published booklet breaks down advice into different age profiles, offering a timeline of what children might need at various stages of development. Poole expresses regret that he did not have access to such comprehensive information five years ago when the children were younger and first beginning to understand their loss. The resource fills a significant gap by providing concrete steps for adults who may feel overwhelmed by the responsibility of supporting grieving children while managing their own pain.

As the children grow older, their awareness of the circumstances surrounding their mother's death becomes more profound. The booklet serves as a long-term tool for professionals and caregivers to navigate these evolving challenges. By providing evidence-based advice on communication and emotional support, AdVIC aims to reduce the isolation felt by families affected by homicide. The publication ensures that caregivers are equipped with the knowledge to help children process their trauma safely and constructively as they mature.