Aer Lingus Adds Manchester to Raleigh-Durham Route for 2026

Aer Lingus will offer a new connecting route from Manchester Airport to Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina starting in April 2026, expanding its transatlantic network to 26 destinations in North America

Aer Lingus has announced a significant expansion of its transatlantic services for 2026, with a new connecting route from Manchester Airport to Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina . The inaugural flights on this route will commence in April 2026, marking Aer Lingus 's 26th destination in North America. Passengers traveling on this route from Manchester will have the advantage of using the US pre-clearance system upon their connection through Dublin.

This means they will be able to disembark in the US as domestic passengers, bypassing lengthy arrival procedures.The new route directly connects Raleigh and Durham to Ireland for the first time, serving a region with a population exceeding 11 million. North Carolina, renowned for its natural beauty and outdoor attractions, offers a range of attractions, including the picturesque Blue Ridge Mountains, ideal for hiking, and the Outer Banks, a string of barrier islands featuring some of the world's most beautiful beaches.This new connection will operate five times a week, reducing to four times weekly during the winter months. All flights will depart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday. Aer Lingus fares for this route start from €299 each way, inclusive of taxes and charges. This announcement comes alongside other expansion plans by Aer Lingus for 2026, including increased frequency on existing routes and the addition of more destinations. These plans solidify Aer Lingus's position as a leading choice for travelers seeking North Atlantic connections





