AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton Tickets: Price, Availability and Match Preview

Secure tickets for AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton on December 2, 2026. View official pricing, purchase methods, recent form stats, and head-to-head history.

Supporters seeking to attend the upcoming Premier League clash between AFC Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion can now access detailed ticketing information. The fixture is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth. This will be the first meeting between the two clubs since their last encounter in January 2026.

Official Ticket Purchase Channels

Fans looking to secure seats for this high-profile Premier League match have specific official channels to utilize. The primary method for purchasing tickets is through the official AFC Bournemouth website, which handles all allocations for home fixtures at the Vitality Stadium. Buyers must navigate membership tiers and loyalty point systems to gain access to the general sale.

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Alternatively, Brighton & Hove Albion manages the away ticket allocation through their own official club website. This ensures that visiting supporters have a secure and direct route to purchase their tickets for the trip to Dorset. Both clubs strictly adhere to their respective membership protocols to manage demand.

In the event that official club allocations are completely sold out, supporters may explore secondary ticket platforms. These general admission sites often serve as a backup option for fans who miss out on the primary distribution phase. It is advisable to monitor these platforms closely as the match date approaches.

Premium Ticket Pricing Options

The financial commitment required to attend this Premier League showdown varies based on the specific ticket category chosen by the supporter. AFC Bournemouth has published a structured pricing tier for the upcoming match. Standard adult tickets for the Vitality Stadium fixture are priced at 55 pounds.

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For fans seeking enhanced viewing experiences, premium seats are available at a higher cost of 75 pounds. These upgraded options typically offer better sightlines or additional club merchandise. The pricing structure is designed to cater to different budget levels while maintaining accessibility for the majority of the fanbase.

Youth and student tickets are offered at a reduced rate of 30 pounds, encouraging younger demographics to attend top-tier football. Senior supporters can secure entry for 40 pounds, acknowledging the long-standing loyalty of older fans. Family packages are also available, allowing groups of four to attend for 120 pounds, which represents a saving of 40 pounds compared to purchasing individual adult and youth tickets separately.

Bournemouth Recent Form Analysis

AFC Bournemouth enters this fixture with strong momentum following a run of four wins in their last five matches across all competitions. Their recent performances have demonstrated a potent attack and improved defensive solidity. The Cherries scored a total of 11 goals during this impressive streak.

Their most recent outing was a commanding 3-0 Premier League victory over Manchester United. This result highlighted their ability to dominate top-tier opponents away from home. Prior to that win, Bournemouth secured a 3-0 victory over AC Milan in the Europa League, further proving their competitive edge in European competition.

The only blemish on this recent record was a heavy 5-1 defeat to Chelsea in the Premier League. Despite this loss, the overall trajectory of the team has been positive. They conceded six goals in the five matches, showing that while they can score freely, defensive concentration remains an area for refinement.

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Brighton Match Record Overview

Brighton & Hove Albion arrives at the Vitality Stadium with a W3-D1-L1 record from their last five fixtures. The Seagulls had been on a strong run of three consecutive wins before their most recent outing. That run was built on solid defensive performances and clinical finishing.

Their best performance during this sequence was a dominant 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace. Brighton also secured a 2-0 away win at Sunderland, showcasing their versatility. In European competition, they drew 0-0 with Jablonec in the Conference League, maintaining their defensive discipline.

Their current form was interrupted by a 2-0 defeat at Anfield against Liverpool. This loss ended their three-game winning streak. However, Brighton kept four clean sheets across the five matches leading up to the Liverpool game, demonstrating their ability to shut down opposition attacks.

Historical Head-to-Head Record

The historical record between AFC Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion is tightly contested. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, the record is evenly split. Brighton has won twice, Bournemouth has won twice, and one match ended in a draw.

The most recent meeting between these two sides concluded in a 1-1 draw at Brighton's ground in January 2026. This stalemate was a tightly contested affair that rewarded both teams for their defensive efforts. It served as a preview of the competitive nature that often defines this rivalry.

Before that draw, Bournemouth claimed a narrow 2-1 victory over the Seagulls at the Vitality Stadium in September 2025. This home win was significant for the Cherries as it broke a period of dominance by Brighton in previous encounters. The result at the Vitality Stadium highlighted Bournemouth's growing strength in front of their home crowd.