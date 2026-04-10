Affleck Transfers Mansion Stake to Lopez in Post-Divorce Dealings

Ben Affleck has reportedly transferred his entire interest in his and Jennifer Lopez's Beverly Hills marital mansion to Lopez as part of their post-divorce agreement. The couple purchased the property in May 2023 and listed it for sale in July 2024. Updated legal filings show Lopez will now be solely responsible for all future expenses related to the sale. Both have since purchased new homes.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have navigated new legal territory in the aftermath of their divorce, with court documents suggesting Affleck has transferred his entire interest in their Beverly Hills marital mansion. The former couple, who bought the expansive estate in May 2023 for a considerable $60,850,000, initiated the sale process in July 2024, experiencing multiple price reductions before Lopez filed for divorce.

Recent legal filings obtained by the Daily Mail reveal that the pair quietly amended their property settlement, originally filed in January 2025 when the divorce was finalized. A 'Stipulation and Order' was filed on April 9 to modify specific aspects of their estate agreement. While many terms remained unchanged, the updated terms clarified that Lopez would bear sole responsibility for all expenses related to any future sale of her interest in the Wallingford Residence, including but not limited to broker's commissions, applicable taxes, and closing costs. Additionally, the filings mentioned a future 'transfer of property,' although the exact timing of relisting the former marital home remains undisclosed. Lopez signed the agreement on March 31, followed by Affleck's signature on April 1, which implies he has relinquished his ownership stake in the property.\The documents suggest that Affleck has relinquished his stake in the property for free, potentially leaving Lopez in line to collect any profits from its eventual sale. The Beverly Crest estate, encompassing 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms, was removed from the market on January 26, 2026. Photographs from that time showed multiple moving trucks parked at the property, although the specific activities remain unclear. The Daily Mail has sought comments from representatives of both Affleck and Lopez. The property initially entered the market with an asking price of $68 million, exceeding the original purchase price by approximately $8 million. Sources indicated that Affleck desired a quick sale to sever the final ties connecting him to Lopez. After encountering a failed escrow and over a year on the market without a successful buyer, Affleck and Lopez removed the listing in July 2025. The revised terms stipulated that Lopez alone would be accountable for all expenses tied to any future sale of her interest in the Wallingford Residence, encompassing broker's fees, taxes, and closing costs. Lopez signed the agreement on March 31, and Affleck followed on April 1, further suggesting he had transferred his ownership rights in the home.\Despite the challenges in selling their former marital home, both celebrities have since acquired new properties following their separation. Affleck purchased a $20 million bachelor pad in the Pacific Palisades in August 2024, located near his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Lopez, on the other hand, acquired a $21 million home in Calabasas in February after finalizing the divorce. However, the singer reportedly continued to reside at the Beverly Hills mansion while renovations were underway at her new property. According to a source, Lopez is renovating the home to her liking, investing significantly in the project, which includes the main house, a pool house, and a guest house. Lopez initiated divorce proceedings from Affleck on their second wedding anniversary in August 2024. Affleck shares three children with his former wife, Jennifer Garner, while Lopez is mother to twins Emme and Max from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez Divorce Real Estate Beverly Hills

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TFG at risk of Carlos Alcaraz repeat as Everton enter race for Palmeiras star Jose LopezThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Read more »

Inside the stunning £1.3m Yorkshire mansion literally fit for a kingIt was originally built in the 1930s for King George V

Read more »

Cannabis Factory Found in Historic Mansion That Hosted King Charles' Investiture BallNorth Wales Police discovered a cannabis factory inside Plas Glynllifon, a Grade I listed mansion that once hosted King Charles' investiture ball as Prince of Wales. The 100-room property near Caernarfon, Gwynedd, is under investigation, with officers expected to remain on site for several days. The discovery has raised concerns about the misuse of a historically significant building and the police are working to make arrests.

Read more »

Princess Anne's 'gesture' to disgraced brother Andrew after Edward visitThe former prince reportedly has seen visitor numbers drop since he was evicted from his Royal Lodge mansion

Read more »

Michelle Keegan reveals 'special' gift for daughter Palma in snap taken at £3.5m mansionLast month, Michelle Keegan and her husband Mark Wright marked their daughter, Palma's, first birthday and now the actress has revealed a 'special' gift for their baby girl

Read more »

Ben Affleck Transfers Beverly Hills Mansion Stake to Jennifer Lopez Amid Divorce Settlement AdjustmentsNew court filings show Ben Affleck has handed over his interest in the Beverly Hills marital mansion to Jennifer Lopez, as the exes finalize their property settlement post-divorce. The agreement indicates Lopez will be solely responsible for future sale expenses of the property. The mansion was originally purchased in May 2023 for $60.85 million. The transfer is part of the couple's continuing financial disentanglement.

Read more »