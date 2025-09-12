Affordable Ways to Stay Warm This Autumn: Dunelm's £25 Oil Filled Radiator Earns Top Marks

As temperatures drop, the UK is looking for cost-effective ways to stay warm. Dunelm's £25 oil-filled radiator is receiving rave reviews for its warmth, efficiency, and affordability.

As the autumn season approaches and temperatures begin to cool, many individuals in the United Kingdom are seeking ways to stay warm while simultaneously managing their energy costs. With summer coming to a close, the allure of central heating can be tempting, but it often comes with a hefty price tag. A practical and cost-effective alternative is to heat individual rooms rather than the entire house. One solution gaining popularity is the compact heater .

These portable devices offer an economical and efficient way to stay comfortable during the chillier months. They work by heating only the specific area in use, thus controlling energy consumption and reducing overall expenses. This is particularly beneficial for those residing in poorly insulated homes or individuals with limited budgets. A variety of compact heaters are readily available both online and in physical stores. One device garnering positive reviews and offering affordability in both purchase price and operation is the 650W Five Fin Oil Filled Radiator available at Dunelm. Priced at £25, this oil-filled radiator is touted by the retailer as costing only 14p per hour to run. Dunelm highlights that oil-filled radiators are generally considered the most reliable type of portable heating solution. The 650W Five Fin Oil Filled Radiator boasts features such as overheat protection, thermostatic control, and a 13 AMP 3 Pin BS Plug. It is also described as 'portable,' 'compact,' and 'ideal for smaller spaces.' Dunelm states: 'Featuring thermostatic control, this Oil Filled Radiator is ideal for easily transporting around the home with its portable, compact build and comes fitted with 5 fins.' For those seeking alternative options, Amazon offers the Daewoo 650W Mini Oil Filled Radiator, priced at £19.99 and marketed as 'perfect for small spaces.' Debenhams offers the Portable Electric Slim Oil Filled Radiator Heater, available in three stylish colors for £29.99. Those requiring a more powerful heating solution can consider the Bush 1.5kW Oil Filled Radiator, available at Argos for £50





