Afghan Asylum Seeker Sentenced to 18 Months in Prison for Supermarket Rampage

An Afghan asylum seeker has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for going on a rampage in a Morrisons supermarket in Bradford, West Yorkshire. Milad Panjshiri, 22, stormed into the supermarket on December 5 last year, clutching a six-inch knife and threatening a worker. He trashed the aisles, knocking over wine bottle shelves and littering the shop floor with smashed glass.

An Afghan asylum seeker, Milad Panjshiri, went on a rampage in a Morrisons supermarket in Bradford , West Yorkshire, forcing terrified staff to evacuate shoppers. Panjshiri, 22, stormed into the supermarket on December 5 last year, clutching a six-inch knife and threatening a worker.

He trashed the aisles, knocking over wine bottle shelves and littering the shop floor with smashed glass. Panjshiri even used the knife to stab cans during the rampage. One worker said Panjshiri was 'tapping the knife on his leg' before approaching a female colleague and waving the knife at her. Panjshiri claimed he was 'mad with King Charles' as he rampaged down the aisles.

Amid fears for the public's safety, staff sounded the fire alarm and ushered dozens of shoppers out of the store. Staff told police they were in tears and panicked as they evacuated terrified shoppers out of the store as the chaos unfolded. Police were called at about 11.00am to reports of a man with a knife damaging supermarket property. Panjshiri was then arrested and the weapon seized.

At Bradford Crown Court, Panjshiri's lawyer, Faud Arshad, said mental health issues were a factor in Panjshiri's rampage. Arshad stated that there was no evidence to suggest Panjshiri attempted to attack a member of the public. The judge sentenced Panjshiri to 18 months in prison, calling the case 'a very troubling offence' and 'something in the way of a rampage'.

The judge noted that Panjshiri was brandishing the knife in a public place, making it one of the most serious examples of offending in the nature of the incident





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Afghan Asylum Seeker Supermarket Rampage Morrisons Bradford Knife Attack

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