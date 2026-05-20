Afghan father admits planning to sell his daughter into marriage for family survival in dire conditions after Taliban takeover.

Abdul Rashid Azimi, a father from Afghanistan, shared his family's struggles in securing basic needs amid the worsening economic situation and the Taliban's hostile measures towards women. He is planning to sell his seven-year-old daughter to sustain his family for the next four years.

A desperate Afghan father admits that he is planning to sell his seven-year-old daughter into marriage in order to feed his family for the next four years.

The situation in Afghanistan, since it was taken over by the Taliban in 2021, has become increasingly hostile towards women and girls, leading to the increase of such practices. Abdul Rashid Azimi, from the Ghor province, explained that he comes home from work with an empty stomach, and his children come to him asking for bread while he himself cannot provide them with food. In a grim situation, he has considered selling one of his twins to survive.

He is not alone; another Afghan father named Saeed Ahmad mentioned that he had already sold his five-year-old daughter for medical expenses related to her appendix and liver cyst. These cases reflect the deteriorating economic conditions in Afghanistan and the anxiety among families faced with the high cost of living. The US, a major benefactor of Afghanistan, has recently cut off nearly all aid to the country, forcing governments and international organizations to step in to aid the afflicted families.

Yet, the Taliban blames the previous administration for the existing problems, indicating more division within the nation. More than 5.9 million Afghans have returned since September 2023, mainly from Iran and Pakistan, contributing to the overstretched medical and educational facilities





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