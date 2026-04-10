Afghan Man to Face Trial in London Triple Stabbing, Court Hears

A 23-year-old Afghan man, Safi Dawood, has been deemed fit to stand trial for murder following a triple stabbing in Uxbridge, west London. Dawood is accused of killing a council worker and injuring his landlord and a teenager after being told to leave his home.

Safi Dawood, a 23-year-old Afghan national, has been deemed fit to potentially stand trial for the murder of council worker Wayne Broadhurst, a court has heard. The incident occurred in Uxbridge, west London , last October, following Dawood being told he had to leave the annex he was renting from his landlord, Shahzad Farrukh. Dawood is accused of fatally stabbing Mr. Broadhurst, who was walking his dog, and also allegedly attacking Mr. Farrukh and a teenage boy.

The legal proceedings have been marked by concerns regarding Dawood's mental state and his ability to enter pleas. This recent hearing, held at Southwark Crown Court, signaled a pivotal shift, as the defense counsel, Richard Jory KC, announced that psychiatrists had concluded Dawood was fit to stand trial. The defendant appeared via video link from Broadmoor Hospital in Berkshire, where he is currently held.\The court heard that a second expert had reached the same conclusion regarding Dawood's fitness to stand trial. However, experts remain divided on whether Dawood could mount a defense of diminished responsibility if charged with manslaughter instead of murder. One psychiatrist described Dawood's state at the time of the incident as “psychotic but not insane.” Dawood, assisted by a Pashto translator, only confirmed his name during the hearing and was not asked to enter any pleas. The case has been adjourned until April 27, where Dawood is expected to enter pleas to all charges except for murder. A provisional trial has been scheduled for later this summer and is anticipated to last up to three weeks. The severity of the alleged attack is underscored by the details revealed in previous hearings. Mr. Broadhurst, who was 49 years old, was reportedly stabbed approximately 14 times. Mr. Farrukh, Dawood's landlord, suffered severe injuries, described as potentially life-changing, during the attack. The teenage boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has since been discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment for his injuries.\The charges against Dawood include one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of an offensive weapon. The victim, Wayne Broadhurst, was a 49-year-old council worker who was fatally stabbed. Shahzad Farrukh, the landlord, and the teenage boy, were also injured in the brutal assault. The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that Dawood and Mr. Broadhurst were not known to each other prior to the incident. Dawood arrived in the UK five years ago in a lorry and was granted asylum and leave to remain in 2022. The Home Office has verified his asylum status. The attack occurred near Mr. Farrukh's home and the victims were treated at the scene. Paramedics and police responded to the triple stabbing at approximately 5 pm on Monday, October 27. The tragic loss of Wayne Broadhurst has deeply impacted his colleagues at Greener Ealing, a service provider for Ealing Council. Managing director Katarina Pohancenikova expressed deep sadness over his death. The focus now is on the upcoming legal proceedings and the determination of Dawood’s responsibility for the alleged crimes. The case highlights the complex interplay of immigration, mental health, and the justice system, and the community is left to grapple with the aftermath of this shocking incident





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