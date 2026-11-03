Afghan Men Accused of Assaulting Teen on London Train

Baryalai Rahimi and Mirebadurahman Sadat face multiple sexual charges after allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old autistic girl on a train from Kent to London in February.

Baryalai Rahimi and Mirebadurahman Sadat are currently standing trial at the Inner London Crown Court, facing severe sexual charges related to an incident on a London-bound train. The two men, identified as Afghan nationals, are accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old autistic girl during a journey in February. Prosecutors allege that Rahimi and Sadat targeted the vulnerable teenager after spotting her at a rural Kent station before following her onto the train.

The Core Details Of The Alleged Assault

The court heard that the alleged assault began on February 5 when the pair approached the runaway teenager. Rahimi, 25, and Sadat, 29, reportedly told the girl that they shared everything, including drinks, as they engaged with her. Footage played during the trial showed Rahimi sitting with the girl on his lap while appearing to touch her chest area moments before a ticket inspector passed through the carriage.

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The footage continued to show Rahimi hugging and kissing the young teenager before leading her into a train toilet cubicle. He is alleged to have brushed past other passengers who had just boarded the mid-afternoon service. Jurors were told that Rahimi raped the girl three times inside the toilets, while Sadat assaulted her on two separate occasions during the same journey.

Stakeholder Positions And Competing Views

Baryalai Rahimi of Southall, west London, and Mirebadurahman Sadat of Cricklewood, northwest London, deny a total of 20 charges including multiple counts of sexual activity with a child. Both defendants appeared in the dock wearing green and grey prison-issue jumpers, aided by Dari and Farsi interpreters throughout the proceedings. They have entered pleas of not guilty to all allegations against them.

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Rahimi denies three counts of rape, two of sexual assault, one of assault by penetration, and six alternative counts of sexual activity with a child. Sadat denies two counts of assault by penetration, two counts of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and four alternative counts of sexual activity with a child. Prosecutor Richard Witcombe presented CCTV evidence suggesting the men coordinated their actions.

Witcombe stated that Rahimi and Sadat appeared to be speaking to each other on their phones during the incident. The footage showed Sadat sitting down as Rahimi stood up, walked past him, and made his way to the toilet with the girl following. After exiting in staggered order, the men appeared to share a brief exchange before swapping seats, with Sadat taking the aisle seat next to the girl who remained on the window seat.

Real-World Impact And What Comes Next

DNA evidence presented to the court linked Rahimi to the crime scene. DNA matching Rahimi was later found on the floor of the train toilets and in the girl's clothing. The prosecutor described the dynamic between the two men as almost resembling a handover of the victim from Rahimi to Sadat at one point. At one stage, the girl entered the toilet alone before Sadat followed her to the cubicle and attempted to open the door without success.

Later footage showed the men following the girl off the train at London Bridge. Sadat subsequently joined her on another train heading towards Peterborough just after 4pm. The girl had been reported missing on the same day after running away from home. Police eventually located her at Peterborough Station just before 11pm and returned her to her family.

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The trial is ongoing and is expected to last three weeks. The Inner London Crown Court continues to hear evidence regarding the alleged crimes. Jurors must now determine the guilt or innocence of Rahimi and Sadat based on the testimonies and forensic evidence presented. The case has drawn significant attention due to the nature of the charges and the vulnerability of the victim involved in the proceedings.