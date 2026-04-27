Afghan Migrant Admits Stabbing Landlord and Teenager in Connection with Uxbridge Murder

Dawood Safi, 23, has pleaded guilty to attacking his landlord and a 14-year-old boy during a knife rampage in Uxbridge, where Wayne Broadhurst was fatally stabbed. Safi denies attempted murder but admits causing harm to both individuals.

Dawood Safi, a 23-year-old Afghan migrant, has admitted to multiple stabbings that occurred on October 27th in Uxbridge , West London, including the fatal attack on Wayne Broadhurst , a 49-year-old refuse collector.

Safi appeared at Southwark Crown Court via video link from Broadmoor maximum security psychiatric hospital, dressed in a Nike jacket and a white skullcap, to enter pleas regarding the attacks on his landlord, Shahzad Farrukh, and a 14-year-old boy. While he admitted to causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Mr. Farrukh and actual bodily harm to the teenager, he denied charges of attempted murder in both cases.

He did, however, plead guilty to possession of a large knife used in the assaults. A plea regarding the murder of Wayne Broadhurst has not yet been entered. The events unfolded when Safi contacted his landlord, Shahzad Farrukh, requesting him to come to the annexe where Safi was residing. Upon arrival, Mr. Farrukh was immediately attacked with a large knife.

He managed to escape and seek help from a neighbour, who bravely defended herself against Safi using a walking stick. Tragically, Wayne Broadhurst, walking his dog, happened upon the scene during the attack and was brutally stabbed approximately 14 times, succumbing to his injuries at the scene. Emergency services arrived quickly but were unable to save Mr. Broadhurst’s life. Mr. Farrukh sustained multiple stab wounds and a suspected punctured lung, requiring surgery and ongoing hospital treatment.

The 14-year-old boy suffered injuries to his hands but was discharged from the hospital on the same day. The court heard that several neighbours intervened, demonstrating remarkable courage in attempting to assist Mr. Farrukh and deter Safi. The prosecution, led by Deanna Heer KC, detailed the circumstances surrounding the attacks, revealing that Safi had been asked to leave the property and was due to move out on October 30th.

Safi had been granted asylum and leave to remain in the UK in 2022, with permission to stay until 2027. Initial concerns were raised regarding Safi’s mental state and his fitness to enter pleas, but psychiatric evaluations conducted by two independent experts concluded that he is currently fit to stand trial. Defence counsel, Richard Jory KC, confirmed these findings to the court.

The case has drawn significant attention, raising questions about the asylum process and the management of individuals with potential mental health concerns. Safi is scheduled for a further case management hearing on June 2nd, with a trial date set for July 13th. The investigation continues to examine the full circumstances leading up to these violent acts and to ensure justice for the victims and their families.

The community in Uxbridge remains deeply affected by the tragic loss of Wayne Broadhurst and the injuries sustained by Mr. Farrukh and the teenager. The bravery of the neighbours who intervened has been widely praised, highlighting the strong community spirit in the face of adversity. The court proceedings are expected to provide further clarity on the events of that day and the motivations behind Safi’s actions





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Uxbridge Stabbing Murder Afghan Migrant Wayne Broadhurst

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