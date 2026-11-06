Afghan Migrants Charged with Rape on London Train

Baryalai Rahimi and Mirebadurahman Sadat face 20 sexual offence charges after alleged rape of an autistic teenage girl on a commuter train. The trial begins today at Inner London Crown Court.

Baryalai Rahimi, 25, and Mirebadurahman Sadat, 29, are on trial today at Inner London Crown Court for a series of sexual offences alleged to have taken place on a London-bound commuter train on 5 February. Prosecutors say the pair followed a runaway autistic teenager from a rural Kent station onto the train and repeatedly assaulted her, including three alleged rapes and multiple counts of sexual touch.

Detailed Allegations and Court Proceedings

According to the indictment, Rahimi and Sadat spotted the teenage girl while she was attempting to flee from police at a Kent station. They are accused of luring her onto the train and then forcing her into intimate acts. The prosecution alleges that Rahimi raped the girl three times in the train toilets, while Sadat assaulted her twice. The court hearing has included CCTV footage that supposedly shows the teenager sitting on Rahimi's lap and entering the toilet independently before Sadat followed her.

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Rahimi testified in a green tracksuit, assisted by a Dari interpreter, and claimed that the girl was relaxed and happy during the encounter. He denied ever asking the teenager to come into the toilet with him and insisted he did not provoke her. Prosecutor Richard Witcombe questioned Rahimi about the opportunity to escape the situation, to which Rahimi replied that he tried several times but could not leave her behind.

Sadat's statement has been recorded in court as well. He denies three counts of rape, two of assault by penetration and several other sexual activity charges. He has testified that he did not coerce the teenager into the toilet and that he was aware of her reluctance. The defence has sought to portray the alleged acts as consensual, citing the teenager's statements that she could not refuse and was "very relaxed."

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Victim's Account and Consent Issues

The teenage girl has testified that Rahimi kissed and touched her without consent while she was seated on his lap. She claimed to have been unable to say no, fearing physical harm, and stated that any attempt to refuse would have put her at risk. She also said that Rahimi later apologized before demanding her compliance again and then transferring the alleged assault to Sadat.

During cross-examination, Rahimi's counsel questioned the victim's understanding of consent, while the prosecution focused on inconsistencies between the victim's statements and the CCTV evidence. The victim described taking a selfie with the defendants after the alleged assault, a claim that the defence frames as evidence of agreement.

Legal Implications and Next Steps

The case brings attention to the challenges of prosecuting sexual offences involving minors and people with disabilities. If convicted, Rahimi faces up to 20 years in prison on the rape charges alone, while Sadat could face a similar maximum sentence. The jury will decide on the alleged assaults before handling the remaining charges. The trial is expected to conclude in the coming weeks with a verdict that may set a precedent for future cases involving vulnerable victims on public transport.