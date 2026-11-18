Baryalai Rahimi and Mirebadurahman Sadat found guilty of raping and assaulting a vulnerable autistic schoolgirl on a commuter train in February, following a two-week trial.

Two Afghan migrants, Baryalai Rahimi and Mirebadurahman Sadat, have been convicted of severe sexual offenses against a vulnerable autistic schoolgirl aboard a commuter train in February. The jury at Inner London Crown Court delivered guilty verdicts on nine counts against the two men, confirming a coordinated attack on the underage student during her journey.

Conviction Details and Charges

Baryalai Rahimi, aged 25 and residing in Southall, west London, was found guilty of one count of rape, one count of sexual assault, and three counts of sexual activity with a child. The court determined that Rahimi played the primary role in the most severe assault during the incident.

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Mirebadurahman Sadat, 29, who lives in Cricklewood, was convicted of assault by penetration, sexual activity with a child, and two counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity. Both men were found guilty of conspiracy to commit these offenses, highlighting the premeditated nature of their actions.

Timeline of the February Attack

The crime began on 5 February this year at Sturry station near Canterbury, Kent, where Rahimi and Sadat approached the victim. The teenager, who was traveling alone, boarded a London-bound train at 3pm that afternoon. The men followed her onto the carriage, targeting her vulnerability.

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Once aboard, Rahimi first forced himself upon the girl, taking her into one of the train toilets where he raped her. He then left the carriage, allowing Sadat to be alone with the victim for a sustained period of sexual assault. CCTV footage later captured both men walking through the carriage, confirming their coordinated movements.

Throughout the attack, the young girl repeatedly told both men 'no' and informed them that she was 14 years old. Despite her verbal resistance and stated age, the men ignored her pleas and continued their assault. They followed her off the train at London Bridge and onto a service to Peterborough before separating at St Pancras and Finsbury Park.

Police Investigation and Victim Impact

At Peterborough station, the victim engaged with police and bravely reported the abuse. British Transport Police detectives launched an urgent investigation, utilizing the victim's detailed account and CCTV footage to identify the suspects. Rahimi and Sadat were subsequently arrested in west London on February 10.

Detective Constable Gemma Littlewood of the British Transport Police emphasized that the men deliberately targeted a child who was traveling alone. She noted that the duo conspired together, fully aware of her age and vulnerability, and disregarded her clear expressions of non-consent. The conviction ensures these individuals no longer pose a threat to young girls.

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The investigation highlighted the critical role of victim testimony in securing justice. British Transport Police praised the victim's exceptional courage in reporting the crime, which enabled authorities to track down the perpetrators. The force reiterated its commitment to tackling sexual violence and supporting victims who report such offenses.