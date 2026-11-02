Afghan Migrants Trial for Train Assault on 14-Year-Old Begins

Baryalai Rahimi and Mirebadurahman Sadat face 20 charges for alleged sexual assaults on a Southeastern train. The trial at Inner London Crown Court examines claims against two Afghan migrants.

Baryalai Rahimi, 25, and Mirebadurahman Sadat, 29, stand accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl on a Southeastern train service traveling from Kent to London Bridge. The alleged incident occurred on February 5, during an afternoon journey, according to proceedings at the Inner London Crown Court. The two Afghan migrants deny a total of 20 charges, which include multiple counts of sexual activity with a child and rape.

Court Proceedings and Initial Allegations

The defendants appeared at the Inner London Crown Court wearing green prison-issue jumpers, assisted by interpreters for Dari and Farsi. Both men spoke only to confirm their names during the initial appearance. Prosecutor Richard Witcombe outlined the prosecution case, stating that the pair identified the victim as a vulnerable teenage girl traveling alone and decided to exploit her sexually.

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The prosecution alleges that Rahimi took the victim into the train toilet twice and raped her on those occasions. Witcombe noted that the girl explicitly told police she felt scared and controlled by Rahimi. She stated she had refused consent and feared that saying no would result in anger or physical harm from the accused.

Chronology of the February 5 Incident

Jurors heard that the men approached the girl on the platform before boarding. Rahimi began by complimenting her appearance and kissing her while Sadat sat nearby. Within five minutes of the train departing, the victim was sitting on Rahimi's lap, where he kissed and sexually assaulted her despite her having previously stated she was 14 years old.

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The court was told that Rahimi then forced the girl into the toilet for the first alleged rape. She reported that the act caused her significant distress and physical pain. Prosecutors allege that Rahimi raped her two additional times on the train. DNA evidence matching Rahimi was reportedly found on the floor of the train toilets and on the victim's clothing.

Stakeholder Positions and Defense Arguments

Following the alleged assaults, Rahimi reportedly told Sadat that the girl was his type. Sadat is accused of assaulting the girl twice after this interaction. Both defendants have submitted prepared statements denying the offenses. Sadat cited memory issues and categorically denied the accusations against him.

Rahimi claimed in his statement that the girl told him she was 17 years old and appeared between 17 and 18. He argued that the victim was forward and instigated the interactions, insisting they were consensual and denying any penetrative sex. The defense maintains that the girl initiated the events and that no sexual assault occurred.

Charges and Legal Consequences

Rahimi, of Southall in west London, denies three counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault, one count of assault by penetration, and six alternative counts of sexual activity with a child. These charges form part of the broader case against him presented by the prosecution team.

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Sadat, of Cricklewood in northwest London, denies two counts of assault by penetration, two counts of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and four alternative counts of sexual activity with a child. The legal team for Sadat disputes all allegations made during the trial proceedings.

Trial Duration and Next Steps

The trial is scheduled to continue for approximately three weeks. Jurors will need to evaluate the conflicting accounts provided by the prosecution and the defense regarding the events of February 5. The court will determine the validity of the DNA evidence and witness testimonies during this period.

Prosecutors emphasize that the victim repeatedly said no and that her fear was a direct result of the defendants' actions. The outcome of this trial will establish legal responsibility for the alleged crimes on the Southeastern rail service. The case highlights ongoing scrutiny regarding safety on public transport for vulnerable minors.