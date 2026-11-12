Afghan Migrants Trial: Prosecutor Alleges Rape of Autistic Schoolgirl on Train

Prosecutors allege Baryalai Rahimi and Mirebadurahman Sadat assaulted an autistic teenager on a Kent to London train in February. The pair deny 20 charges at Inner London Crown Court.

Prosecutors at the Inner London Crown Court have alleged that Baryalai Rahimi, a 25-year-old Afghan migrant, raped an autistic schoolgirl three times during a train journey from Kent to London on February 5 this year. The court heard that Rahimi, alongside co-defendant Mirebadurahman Sadat, 29, targeted the runaway teenager while she was traveling on a commuter service. Sadat is accused of assaulting the victim twice during the same incident.

Prosecution Alleges Exploitation of Vulnerable Victim

Richard Witcombe, the prosecutor, argued that Rahimi exploited the girl's disability and vulnerability to satisfy his own desires. Witcombe stated that Rahimi used the teenager to gratify himself and failed to attempt to dissuade her or push back against her presence. The prosecutor rejected Rahimi's claim that the girl was annoying and followed him around, asserting that a person would not remain in the company of someone they found objectionable if they did not desire their presence.

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Witcombe emphasized that Rahimi did not choose to be with the girl due to annoyance but rather due to sexual intent. He described Rahimi's assertion that he wanted to be rid of her as an absolute nonsense. The prosecution maintains that the defendant took advantage of the victim's condition, knowing she was unable to defend herself or understand the nature of the acts being performed.

Defense Claims Victim Misrepresented Age and Initiated Contact

Sebastian Cox, defending Rahimi, told the jury to treat their client exactly as they would a defendant born in the United Kingdom, urging them to maintain impartiality. Cox argued that Rahimi could not have known the girl had autism and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, noting that individuals do not display their medical diagnoses visibly. He stated there was no evidence that the victim ever told the defendants about her specific medical conditions.

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Cox presented CCTV footage from the train showing the girl holding Rahimi's hand and appearing to lead him onto the train. He contested the victim's testimony that she did not initiate contact, labeling her statement as untrue. The defense attorney highlighted that five months prior to the alleged attack, the same victim had told another man she was 17 years old, rather than 14. Cox argued this previous lie created reasonable doubt regarding her age and credibility.

Dispute Over Victim Age and Height Determination

The defense challenged the assumption that the girl's physical stature indicated her true age. Cox reminded the jury that height is not determinative of age, as teenagers grow at different rates. He suggested that many individuals who are over 18 may still appear very young or short. The attorney argued that Rahimi could not have known the victim was 14 when she had previously claimed to be 17 to others.

Cox pointed out that the prosecution had remained silent on the issue of the victim's previous false statement about her age. He suggested that this silence was deafening and that the jury must grapple with the coincidence of her misrepresenting her age. The defense maintains that Rahimi acted under the belief that the girl was an adult or at least older than she actually was, based on her own previous assertions.

Detailed Charges and Ongoing Trial Proceedings

Baryalai Rahimi, of Southall in west London, denies a total of three counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault, one count of assault by penetration, and six alternative counts of sexual activity with a child. Mirebadurahman Sadat, of Cricklewood in north-west London, denies two counts of assault by penetration, two counts of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and four alternative counts of sexual activity with a child.

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Both defendants have entered not guilty pleas to all 20 charges brought against them. The trial continues as the jury considers the conflicting accounts of the events that occurred on the February 5 train journey. The court is currently evaluating the credibility of the witnesses and the interpretation of the CCTV evidence presented during the proceedings.