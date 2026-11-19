Baryalai Rahimi and Mirebadurahman Sadat were convicted of rape and sexual assault against a 14-year-old girl on a train, with deportation orders pending despite legal hurdles.

Baryalai Rahimi and Mirebadurahman Sadat, two Afghan nationals who entered the United Kingdom via small boats, have been found guilty of raping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old autistic girl aboard a passenger train. The conviction follows a two-week trial at Inner London Crown Court, where the jury concluded that the pair deliberately targeted the vulnerable teenager during a journey from Kent to London in February of this year.

Court Verdicts and Criminal Charges

Baryalai Rahimi, aged 25, was convicted of one count of rape, one count of sexual assault, and three counts of sexual activity with a child. Mirebadurahman Sadat, 29, was found guilty of assault by penetration, sexual activity with a child, and two counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity. The jury delivered the verdicts after reviewing extensive evidence, including CCTV footage and witness testimonies that detailed the coordinated nature of the attacks.

Also read Afghan Migrants Convicted of Raping Autistic Girl on Train

February 5 Attack Timeline

The incident began on February 5 when the two men approached the victim at Sturry station near Canterbury, Kent, just before she boarded a London-bound Southeastern service at 3pm. Rahimi was the first to initiate contact, forcing the girl into a train toilet where he raped her. Surveillance video captured Rahimi walking through the carriage and leaving the girl alone with Sadat, who then subjected her to a sustained sexual assault. Throughout the ordeal, the victim repeatedly told both men 'no,' but her pleas were ignored as the men took turns abusing her.

Victim Courage and Police Response

British Transport Police Detective Constable Gemma Littlewood praised the victim for her exceptional courage in reporting the heinous crime. In a police interview played to the jury, the girl recounted feeling unable to stop her abusers and noted that other passengers were distracted by their phones. She described Rahimi, who used the pseudonym 'Sandine,' attempting to lure her away and forcibly kissing her despite her protests. The victim's account, combined with CCTV footage, allowed detectives to identify and arrest both men in west London on February 10.

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Deportation Challenges and Legal Status

Both men crossed the Channel in 2023, with Rahimi claiming asylum and Sadat being granted leave to remain. The Home Office has stated that officials will seek to deport both men to Afghanistan once sentencing is complete. However, authorities acknowledge this process will be extremely challenging because the UK does not currently recognize the Taliban government. A Home Office spokesman affirmed their commitment to removing foreign criminals, noting that over 11,700 had been removed since the last election, a 41% increase over the previous two-year period.

Sentencing and Future Proceedings

Rahimi and Sadat are scheduled to be sentenced on December 18 at Inner London Crown Court. The Home Office has vowed to pursue deportation action with maximum urgency, emphasizing that justice has been delivered by the courts but emphasizing the need to remove the offenders from British soil. The case highlights the ongoing efforts of law enforcement to protect vulnerable travelers and hold accountable those who exploit their migration status to commit serious offenses.