Afghan refugees charged with gang rape and child sex abuse offences in Norwich

Seven Afghan refugees have been accused of being part of a grooming gang and charged with rape and child sex abuse offences. The suspects entered the UK via small boats, lorry and ferry port. A complex investigation started in September 2023 following a disclosure from a young girl, and an eighth suspect was arrested in Ireland. The charges relate to two alleged victims aged in their early-to-mid teens. Investigations are on to seek the return of another suspect to the UK.

resident is among seven Afghan refugees accused of being part of a grooming gang and charged with rape and child sex abuse offences, police said.

The men were charged as part of an investigation into group-based child sexual exploitation in Norwich, NorfolkThey are accused of sexual offences committed between August 2023 and May 2025, the force added. Police said five of the men had entered the country via small boat, one concealed in a lorry and the seventh attempted to enter the UK clandestinely via Portsmouth ferry port





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International Rights Afghan-UK Migration Child Abuse Police Investigation Rapeculture Sexual Exploitation UK Border Force International Rescue & Migration Norfolk Police Crown Prosecution Service Operation Protect

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