Afghan Veteran Found Dead in UK Bar Brawl; Murder Investigation Launched

A former Afghan special forces soldier who assisted British troops has died in Bracknell, UK, following a reported altercation. Police have arrested four men in connection with the death and are appealing for information.

The death of a former Afghan special operations soldier in Bracknell , UK, has prompted a murder investigation. First Lieutenant Abdul Wali Mamozai, 33, was found deceased in the Market Street area on Sunday, April 26th, at approximately 11.40am.

Thames Valley Police responded to the scene and subsequently arrested four men – aged 35, 33, 33, and 27 – on suspicion of both murder and assault. All four have been released on bail while the investigation continues. Mr. Mamozai arrived in the United Kingdom approximately seven months ago through the government’s Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP), a program designed to offer refuge to Afghan nationals who served alongside British forces and faced potential danger from the Taliban.

He had previously fought alongside British troops against the Taliban and was considered at risk due to his service. Following an initial period of three months at a hotel in Crawley, West Sussex, he relocated to The Grange Hotel in Bracknell, where he was employed at a local car wash. The tragedy has left his pregnant wife, Habiba Haidari, 34, devastated and seeking relocation.

The couple had recently found happiness together, having met at the Crawley hotel, and were eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child. Habiba recounts a joyful day spent with her husband before he was invited out by a friend on the evening of his death. She awoke at 3.30am to find Abdul had not returned, and after numerous unanswered calls – exceeding 100 attempts – she alerted the hotel security, reporting him missing.

The grief-stricken widow expressed her profound sorrow and the overwhelming pain of being surrounded by memories of her husband within The Grange Hotel. She described the short time they shared as filled with cherished moments, now haunting reminders in every corner of the hotel. She has pleaded with local authorities to facilitate her relocation, stating that remaining in Bracknell and The Grange Hotel is unbearable due to the constant reminders of her lost spouse.

Her emotional plea underscores the deep emotional toll of this incident. The family is currently being supported by specially trained family liaison officers, providing crucial assistance during this incredibly difficult time. The investigation is ongoing, with police appealing to the public for any information that might assist in understanding the circumstances surrounding Mr. Mamozai’s death. The Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, led by Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown, is meticulously examining the events leading to this tragic loss.

Detective Superintendent Brown has expressed the force’s condolences to Mr. Mamozai’s family and emphasized the commitment to a thorough investigation. He urged anyone with relevant information to come forward and cooperate with the authorities, providing a reference number of 43260203481 for those wishing to contact the police directly. He also cautioned against speculation and the dissemination of inaccurate information on social media, stressing the importance of allowing the investigation to proceed without interference.

Individuals who prefer to remain anonymous can provide information through the independent charity Crimestoppers, either by calling 0800 555 111 or utilizing their website. This case highlights the challenges faced by individuals resettling in a new country after experiencing conflict and the importance of providing support to those who have served alongside British forces.

The loss of First Lieutenant Mamozai is a stark reminder of the human cost of conflict and the ongoing need for compassion and assistance for those seeking refuge





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